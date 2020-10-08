Hickman volleyball came into Thursday night’s match with confidence.
The Kewpies won three of their last four matches, with their last win being a dominant outing against Camdenton. Thursday night’s task? Defending their home court against crosstown rival Tolton Catholic (8-4).
Though the Blazers fought hard to snag a set win along the way, it was Hickman that controlled the match in a 3-1 victory.
Hickman came out composed, controlling the tempo for much of the first set. Despite Tolton rallies throughout the set, the Kewpies retained their distance to pull away by a score of 25-18.
Even in the set they dropped, the Kewpies had their fingerprints all over the ball. Hickman came out blazing in the second set, storming out with five unanswered points. But a quick meltdown ended up in a 10-9 Tolton lead, forcing Kewpies coach Greg Gunn to call a timeout.
At that point, Tolton coach Chris Viers was shouting just as loud as his team on the court. Despite some tough rallies from Hickman, it was the Blazers that stole a 25-23 set win.
Hickman locked in for the remaining two sets. The Kewpies didn’t waste any time, taking a 9-5 lead that would force Viers to huddle up with his squad.
Things would only get worse for Tolton as the set went on. After a tricky call, Viers became frustrated, throwing his hands up in the air as he turned toward the referee.
“Yo! We didn’t touch it,” Viers said, outraged at the official.
The Kewpies went on to run away with the set 25-17.
The two teams battled in the final set, with the game remaining tight until midway through. That was when Hickman decided to take off. The Kewpies opened up a 19-12 lead with four unanswered points, and the rest was history. They pulled away 25-20, ultimately downing the Blazers 3-1.
Gunn felt that his team would have sent the Blazers home in three sets had he not tried new lineups.
“We were a little uncomfortable for parts of the match because of new rotations and a new lineup,” Gunn said. “I think if we would have kept our original lineup, we would have been a little more confident and in control.”
Hickman will get the chance to reset its lineups next time out as it plays Saturday in the Lebanon Pinkfest tournament.