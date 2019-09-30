A sporting giant lies within the confines of Boone County, undisturbed yet imposing in its look.
Going southbound from Columbia on U.S. 63, just before reaching Ashland, a cathedral of equestrian sits alone atop a hill towering over the side of the road. Bordered by trees to its left and right, the complex stands out. Its white facade is inviting, but its size, a massive 500 acres across two properties, shows that there's something grand going on within its bounds.
A left turn from U.S. 63 onto Hardwick Lane, followed by a short trek on a gravel road, leads to a stable where the people within it know horses. That place is High Spirits Farm, having been in its current place now for just over a decade, and home to stalls full of great horses and and people who know how to train them.
But the trainers at High Spirits don't just know how to discipline horses, they know how to win with them. That's evident with just one walk into the farm's main "office" building, where awards won at shows and in publications all over the country are proudly shown off.
And if you ask head trainer Jim Lowry, you'd be hard-pressed to find this type of equestrian talent nearly anywhere else in the world.
"Other than here and probably the state of Kentucky, there's probably not a better concentration of show horses anywhere," Lowry said. "This is a really good concentration of saddlebred horses right here in Callaway and Boone Counties."
High Spirits got its start, Lowry said, when owner Anna Marie Knipp moved to Boone County "about 11 or 12 years ago," after owning a farm for years in Wentzville. It's a three-fold business. In addition to its show horse program, the farm also conducts riding lessons, and has a breeding operation that's based at the Hardwick Farm, located just south of High Spirits.
But the equestrian program is where High Spirits gets its accolades. With about 40 horses within its stalls, trainers and riders collaborate with the animals year-round, and teach them the personalities, energy and "look" that Lowry said the farm wants to see out of a world champion horse.
The strategies being implemented are working.
This August, at the World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville — the event which Lowry called the sport's "Super Bowl" — High Spirits horses won nine world titles in a new best for the farm. Because of its success, High Spirits now has clients not just from Missouri, but also from places as far as California and Oklahoma.
"What we want in a horse . . . we want them to be the peacock of the horses," Lowry said. "They're very arrogant, they're very charismatic (and) they're very charismatic. These horses are rewarded for their brilliance. We want the type of horse that comes into the gate and people go, 'Oh, my gosh.' We want the wow factor."
Two of those world champions from this past year were both first-timers in Louisville and local riders. Columbia residents Grace Markel, 13, and Nora Wade, 14, each won reserve world championships in their separate divisions, a feat which Lowry said is very difficult to do.
Both won with American saddlebreds, Markel with a nine year-old named Feather, and Wade with a six year-old named Perfect Elizabeth. Training involves plenty of time being spent building horse and human chemistry, but it's not limited to just that.
"Sometimes we'll do a single lesson, sometimes we'll do group sessions and learn how to manage traffic with our horse," Markel said. "We (humans) do a lot of fun exercises to let our legs get stronger and use stretchy bands and weights. It's a lot different than normal sports. Horses are amazing partners . . . they're so interesting, they all have different personalities and are so fun to work with."
Lowry talked about how when families who enter the sport find they enjoy it, they really enjoy it. He said a common way families get into the sport are when mothers bring children to the farm and introduce them to riding, but that sometimes parents join in lessons, too.
Some of High Spirits' clients drive to the farm every day to train on top of helping out when lessons are held, usually on Saturday mornings.
"There's a certain percentage of people who get involved in it and it becomes not just a sport, it becomes a lifestyle," Lowry said. "They don't want to go anywhere else. Sometimes, the kids get into it and all of a sudden, Mom's into it, Dad's into it. Instead of the kid running off to wherever, they're going to horse shows every weekend together as a family. That's a real selling point of our whole thing."
Wade, who's rode since she was 10, admits she's one of those kids around the farm all the time. She cited the equestrian community's tight-knit nature as a main reason she loves the sport, having made friends across the country and countless memories along the way.
"There's a really stiff competition, but a really strong bond among all the competitors and trainers. It's a unique thing," Wade said. "You learn this sort of ability to get in the show ring and ride to win, but also be absolutely the most supportive teammate you can be."