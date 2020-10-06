The pressure was on through the first two sets of Rock Bridge volleyball’s senior night match earlier this season. In a best-of-five match, the Bruins faced elimination after dropping the first two sets against the Camdenton Lakers.
As they went into the huddle, coach Nicole Murphy was audibly frustrated. She could hardly sit still. As her girls hung their heads, she let it be known that she didn’t want to pack up after the next set. She spoke with conviction in her voice.
“We started the game flat; that’s why we’re down 2-0 right now,” Murphy said. “We’ve worked too hard these past two seasons to disappoint our seniors on their senior night in our gym. If there’s ever a time to rally for your seniors, now is that time!”
Murphy’s Bruins went on to win the remaining three sets and light up the crowd, taking home a win on their senior night. She shined in a Bobby Knight-esque moment, minus the chairs. As great of a coach as she proved to be that night, it wasn’t always that way.
Murphy was on the other side of the floor eight years earlier. She was a star during her time as a player at Columbia College, starting all four years. Her team was ranked third in the NAIA going into her senior year. The Cougars found themselves in the final four at nationals before tying for third place. Murphy’s career flashed in front of her eyes.
“There were so many emotions,” Murphy said. “I remember that walk to the locker room. It was sad to know that our season was over ... and so was my college career.”
Up to that point, Columbia coach Melinda Wyre-Washington had molded Murphy into a tremendous player. Through her 19 seasons as head coach of Columbia’s program, Wrye-Washington won two national titles and a total of 719 matches.
Wrye-Washington noted that Murphy came into a tough situation, one in which she had to play right away because of seniors who left.
“She came a long way,” Wrye-Washington said. “When she came in, her volleyball IQ was not high on the college level. She did a lot of her learning in-game, but she picked up quickly.”
Murphy described herself as merely “good” during her high school career at Helias under the direction of coach David Harris. But it wasn’t until she was led by a pivotal coach like Wrye-Washington that a fire was lit under her, crafting the vocal on-court leader she became at Columbia. She described Wrye-Washington as “intense.”
When her season ended and she went on to graduate, she was completely willing to give up volleyball. She felt as though she had given her all to the game. The moment that ball bounced for the last time, she realized she’d be giving up on the game she had cherished since fifth grade. She lived with that.
She went on to work in the field of graphic design. But it only took four months removed from volleyball for Murphy to stop what she was doing and try to find her way back to the sport.
“Not being involved in volleyball every day didn’t make me depressed, necessarily,″ Murphy said, “but it made me feel like something was missing.”
Murphy called up her former coaches seeking guidance. She asked, “How can I return to the game?” That question had an easy answer — coaching.
She was very vocal on court during her playing days but had hardly thought of coaching until that point.
“I’m very loud, very vocal. Very outspoken 95% of the time. When I was still in college, it was a blessing and a curse. I’m not sure that I always knew how to use my volume,” Murphy said. “But when I was playing on the court, you weren’t going to miss me. I was very demanding.”
Since Murphy was never one to shy away from being vocal during a play, she embraced the idea of leading girls from the sideline. She dropped everything and decided to dip her feet into coaching as a graduate assistant with Avila University in Kansas City. After a year in her first position, she moved to Iowa to be an assistant at Iowa Lakes Community College.
She enjoyed her time coaching at the collegiate level, noting that it was pivotal for her going forward to coach at different levels. But her transition from playing to coaching was far from seamless.
“I think there was a sense of immaturity to it going almost straight from playing to coaching,” Murphy said. “I approached coaching like I was still a player. I thought it would be the exact same, but it wasn’t.”
She got by as a collegiate-level coach based on her initial teachings from Wrye-Washington. But she still wasn’t where she wanted to be, feeling as if she was nowhere close to mastering the art of coaching.
Her real breakthrough as a coach was when she took her first high school head coaching job, at Calvary Lutheran in her hometown of Jefferson City.
An immense difference existed from Murphy’s time coaching at the collegiate level and where she stood at Calvary as soon as she arrived. She realized she couldn’t coach high school players the way she coached college players.
“The way I handled my girls my first year at Calvary was very similar to how I handled my JUCO kids. The only problem with that is that kids in college are normally paid (in scholarship) to be there,” Murphy said. “In high school, these kids are there because they love the game. Not all of them want to play in college, not all of them are cut out to play in college. Not all of them are cut out for you to even look at them like you’re mad at them. Each kid requires different coaching in high school. In college, you can be hard on every player because that’s what they signed up for.”
She highlighted the significance of building a relationship with each player for success at the high school level. It requires learning how your group responds to different emotions and reactions. She feels that though you want to do that same thing in college in most cases, you don’t always have the time. She says that these relationships are a necessity in high school coaching.
“In high school,” Murphy said, “if you’re gonna have success, you have to find the time, or you will not build those connections.”
When Murphy developed this sentiment, she truly unlocked her potential as a coach. Lessons unfolded every day with that team. It was during that same period that she learned that as vocal as she is, she had to channel her energy. She realized she didn’t have to vocalize everything.
“Four years ago, I finally figured how to use my loudness in such a positive aspect,” Murphy said. “It took a long time, I’m not going to lie. Finding myself, finding my coaching style. Combining a little bit of what Coach Washington taught with me with the little bit of reservedness I snagged from Coach Harris at Helias.”
In her first season with Calvary, the Lions went 21-5-1. Murphy had begun to make a name for herself. They ended up losing in the district finals, which only made her hungrier. Calvary, a Class 1 school, played smaller schools like itself most of the time. Murphy immediately sought out Calvary’s athletic director the next year to scrap half of the Lions’ schedule. She wanted to be placed in bigger tournaments with the Class 4 and 5 schools.
That year, Calvary played bigger and better opponents. Murphy had faith in her small group of eight girls and pushed them to their limits, knowing what they were capable of. Aside from leading her small school team against bigger squads, Murphy was dealing with plenty off the court during that season.
She tore her ACL and MCL playing club ball in Dallas, which required three surgeries. When she went in for her second surgery, she found out she was pregnant with her son. This didn’t keep her off the sidelines, as she led her girls while on a single good ACL and carrying a child.
She managed to still lead her team with force from the sidelines even while being injured. She retained the same spirit and competitive drive even while going through so much away from the game.
At a big tournament in Cape Girardeau that season, Calvary made it to the championship bracket.
“You guys made it to the championship bracket? Wow,” one of the refs at the tournament said to Murphy.
“Yeah, we’ll be back here for state, too,” Murphy said.
“I told you,” she said later in the year when her girls returned to Cape Girardeau.
Calvary took home second place in state. Murphy had been through a trying year. She felt as though she had left her mark at Calvary and could use a change of scenery.
Her only time hearing of Rock Bridge’s program was while she was still at Calvary. They shared the court during a summer tournament.
“My little Class 1 school beat Rock Bridge at a summer tournament. I was confused because I feel like if I’m a Class 4 or 5, I’m not trying to play Class 1 schools,” Murphy said.
When Rock Bridge called her the summer following Calvary’s tough state run, she saw it as a great opportunity to change scenery.
“It came at a time where I needed something else. I needed something different for the benefit of my family,” Murphy said. “(Former athletic director David) Egan trusted me to take over this program.”
Rock Bridge would be her biggest challenge yet. The program had not had a winning season since 2015, and, as a Class 4 school, the scene was vastly different from her last.
“Calvary was a private school. I had eight girls on varsity and 16 in the whole program. Here at Rock Bridge, I had 72 girls try out. I ended up having like 14 girls on each team. It’s crazy,” Murphy said. “Coming in here knowing that Rock Bridge hadn’t had the most success in volleyball for a long time was a bit stressful.”
But she embraced the challenge. She went into last season with confidence that she could turn the program around. She claimed that before she was hired, the program was missing a “passion.” As soon as she arrived, her players noticed the shift that her presence brought immediately.
“She pushes us really hard, and we have really hard practices, but we’re so much better than we were (before Murphy arrived), and it shows,” senior Kelly Barnes said. “We honestly don’t mind it because we like to win. But even as intense as she is, she still ends up being our biggest cheerleader at the same time, so it works out.”
She delivered the energy from her playing days on the sidelines last season and ended up turning the entire program around.
The Bruins finished the year with a record of 25-11-1. Murphy was shocked at the fact that many of her players hadn’t had nearly as much success throughout their time at the school.
During the year, the Bruins ended up in the fifth-place bracket in a tournament. Murphy’s players were excited, saying that they’d never done so well in that tournament. Murphy was confused and still not satisfied.
“Knowing these girls have all this talent and it just hasn’t been reached or demanded of them is crazy to me,” she said. “I can only imagine if I was here earlier what these seniors could have done.”
The Bruins ended up falling in a tough loss at districts to crosstown rival Hickman. Murphy had confidence going into the match, as they had bested the Kewpies earlier in the year. She was disappointed because she felt they had come so far but acknowledges that they simply got outplayed.
She looks forward to playing Hickman again for a chance at redemption. Rock Bridge hosts Hickman in late October, and it may be more ready than ever.
Murphy and her Bruins have come out blazing this season. They’re currently 12-1-1. With every game at risk of being canceled because of issues related to COVID-19, the Bruins have laid it all out on the floor every time they’ve come out this season.
“We’re really stressing to the girls that we might as well give it everything we’ve got during every game we play,” Murphy said, “because who knows if there will be a next game.”
Murphy brings a very vocal and much-needed approach to the sideline that has helped the Bruins be extremely successful. Following the lone loss they’ve taken this year, against Hermann, Murphy recalled staying up all night just thinking about what they could’ve done differently.
“I kept thinking, ‘How could we have beat Hermann? What could we have done in that game?’” Murphy said. “The game’s already over. Why am I worried about Hermann? We’re not going to see them again. But it never stops.”
Rock Bridge players noted how driven and serious she can be in any setting.
“When we come to practice, there’s a specific shirt we have to wear,” Barnes said. “We have long warmups, control drills, conditioning every single day. It’s a lot harder than what we knew before.”
That same drive and “Mamba” mentality has helped Murphy through her journey. It’s a big reason why she’s having such a successful season.
Despite all the trials and tribulations, she worked through to turn Calvary and Rock Bridge around. Murphy still credits her success as a coach thus far to Wrye-Washington.
“I learned everything I know for and from coaching from (Wrye-Washington),” Murphy said. “Many times, my assistant now, who played for Washington, too, will see me coach and say, ‘Oh, my gosh. You’re so Coach Washington.’”
Murphy hopes to someday be mentioned in the same breath as coaches like Wrye-Washington and Harris. As much as she knows she can turn any program around in no time, she wants to stay and build a legacy.
“I’d like to be here for a long time. I’d like to end up being like the Coach Scanlon (Jim Scanlon, the school’s longtime basketball coach) of Rock Bridge volleyball,” she said. “I’d love to build a legacy here. Coach Harris at Helias, Coach Washington at Columbia.”
She’s making a case with the impressive two seasons she’s had at Rock Bridge and hopes to be en route to being as iconic as those she’s always admired.
She acknowledged the notion that not all great players can be great coaches in any sport. But her drive, her ability to switch perspectives and her ability to bring the best out of people have made her an exception. With all the adversity she’s faced, nothing can stop her now.