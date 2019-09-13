It's September 25, 2018, just outside the major city streets of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Columbia College men's soccer is shell-shocked, lost and figuring out what to do next. They've just been blitzed 7-0 by Oklahoma Wesleyan University in one of the worst defeats in head coach John Klein's tenure at the helm of the Cougars' soccer programs.
Ryan Harrisskitt remembers that day well. The English goalkeeper conceded five of those goals before being pulled from his net as All-American forward Stefan Cvetanovich — who scored a hat trick — and Serbian countryman and fellow All-American Stefan Lukic (two assists) did whatever they wanted to do against him.
But Columbia has a new identity now. They pride themselves on defending, having three shutouts in five games played in 2019 en route to a 5-0 start. Harrisskitt would later rebound to be a returning All-American Midwest Conference shot-stopper.
And perhaps most importantly, CC's "four C's" back line is now rough, tough and very, very good.
So after the No. 11 Cougars defeated the No. 5 Eagles 3-1 on Friday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia consider any demons remaining from 2018's drubbing to have officially been exorcised.
Two goals in the game's first 10 minutes from Mako Makoanyane and Nick Brandt gave CC the start they needed. Even when Oklahoma Wesleyan scored early after halftime to halve the Cougars' lead, they didn't panic as super-substitute Joey Spotanski had a 65th minute score to put the game away for good and improve Columbia to 6-0 overall.
Friday was the epitome of Columbia's "bend, don't break" defensive philosophy of absorbing attacking pressure and turning it into scoring chances. Oklahoma Wesleyan almost doubled Columbia in total shots (15-8) but CC's back four of Caden Castello, Charles Norman, Casey Bartlett-Scott and Carson Lindsey got in front of almost every ball kicked their way. If they couldn't, Harrisskitt was able to back them up effectively with five saves all over and across his net.
"I'm on top of the world, really," a happy Harrisskitt said about how he was feeling post-game. "It's the pinnacle result to beat Oklahoma Wesleyan...(it was a) perfect game. Our team's a lot different than what it was last season. The fact that I don't have much to do (behind my defense) is credit to each and every one of them. We're going to go and celebrate this."
Klein has had a lot of memorable moments in his 19 years at the helm of the Columbia men's soccer team: eight national tournament appearances, eight AMC conference championships and over 250 wins. But the nature of Friday's win moved Klein enough to call it one of the biggest victories in program history.
"To be in a nationally-ranked battle against one of the elite teams in the NAIA...it's awesome," Klein said. "(They) clearly have some of the best soccer that could possibly be playing at the collegiate level...and we shut them down. Credit to all of the boys for executing (the game plan) exactly how we wanted it done. One of the great battles in my 20 years of coaching college soccer."
Cvetanovich did not make the trip to Missouri as he's recovering from injury, but Lukic — who had heavy interest from Premier League club Everton as a youth star in Serbia — did and came out in full force.
Lukic had a game-high four shots and nearly pinpointed a free kick late in the first half into the top right corner for his best scoring chance, but Harrisskitt dove and narrowly pawed it away from danger for his best save of the night.
CC is happy that he did, too, because Victor Crispim's goal for the Eagles in the 53rd minute (one that the Cougars felt was offsides) would've tied the game instead of halving the deficit.
But alas, Spotanski's cool finish under the chest of a diving Eagles' goalkeeper later on sealed the deal, and all Columbia had to do after that was sit back on a two-goal cushion and rely on their defensive might.
"Good for Joe, I loved that," Klein said of Spotanski's clinching goal. "He deserves it, he had a good match the other night against Benedictine and gave us great minutes tonight."
Columbia now has a well-needed eight-day break from games before their AMC opener next Saturday at home vs. Lyon College. Klein said that his team's earned a little rest and that he wants to use the time off to get away from soccer.
"Let's just be safe over the weekend and relax and get your mind off soccer a little bit," Klein said. "They deserve it, they earned it. I'm really happy that they can take five or six days and not have to think about another soccer game."