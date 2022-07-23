To kick off Pool A of the U17-U19 boys soccer division, team Jaguars prevailed over team Marshall with a 4-2 win.

The game was remained tight throughout with the Jaguars up 3-2 at halftime, but a penalty from George Laytham iced the game for the Jaguars with five minutes to play in the game.

  General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU.

