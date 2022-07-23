To kick off Pool A of the U17-U19 boys soccer division, team Jaguars prevailed over team Marshall with a 4-2 win.
The game was remained tight throughout with the Jaguars up 3-2 at halftime, but a penalty from George Laytham iced the game for the Jaguars with five minutes to play in the game.
“I was thinking I better not miss, my teammates are relying on me," Laytham said. "I take most of the team’s penalties but it came down to securing the win, so I just chose a corner and made sure it went in.”
He chose left, and the ball found the top corner of the net.
Laytham is from Carthage, but the majority of the Jaguars are from Joplin. Laytham and the other players that are from Carthage usually drive to Joplin in order to play with the team.
When asked about his mindset going into the tournament, Laytham said that he wants to “have fun and hopefully get a win out of it.”
Laytham spoke about the importance of the team’s ability to defend against Marshall.
“(Marshall's) number 12 was really good, he was moving the ball and controlling it for the other team," Laytham said. "I think to lock down him was our big role in stopping them from attacking and scoring more.”
Team Marshall still has a few more games left to play in the tournament but it will be a tougher road to victory after an opening-game loss.
“We played well, just putting everything together," Marshall head coach Justin Van Winkle said. "We had some new kids, this was like their first time playing together. This was our first game of the season.”
Despite the tough loss for Marshall, Van Winkle remains hopeful that his team can still advance in the next round of the competition and play the Jaguars again later in the tournament.
“Hopefully we’ll see the team we played this morning again tomorrow,” Van Winkle said.