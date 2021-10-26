After a long history of thorough beatings and one sided play, but Stephens College soccer had its best ever performance against No. 13 Columbia College on Tuesday night. The crosstown opponents have a nearly decadelong rivalry, with the Cougars winning all of the previous 11 matches by a combined score of 111 goals without conceding.
The Stars still lost, and the 2-0 final score may flatter them on what was a dominant Columbia performance, but Stephens is taking pride in the record low. The Cougars outshot the Stars 27-3, but only had Macie Lucas’ brace to show for all their efforts.
“We definitely fight for it and we are able to read each other very well,” Lucas said. “It was definitely hard because each team — we are who they want to play, who they want to beat, so it’s really hard to find ways behind them.”
Stephens, for all its attacking frailty and shots conceded, had one player who stood out over the rest. Savana Johnson is listed as a defender on the roster, but filled in at goalkeeper in place of the injured Cordelia Dallam.
Johnson made 11 saves in the defeat, keeping Stephens in it until Lucas’ second in the 80th minute put the hopes of an unforeseen upset out of reach. She said it was her sixth ever game in goal.
“I knew, ‘Hey, it’s my turn to be in the goal, I’m gonna put my head down, do what I can, if something goes in, so be it,” Johnson said. “I got a lot of help from my defensive line.”
Despite the lack of goals, the Cougars looked good going forward. Coach John Klein was pleased with the way they played in attack, despite not scoring as much as he would’ve liked. Jewel Morelan could’ve scored one a few different occasions, but notched both assists in the win.
“As much as they didn’t finish as many as they probably could have, Macie and Jewel had outstanding evenings,” Klein said. “You have to score goals to win games. We kept the shutout, but the fact that was still 1-0 in the 75th, 80th minute — that’s only slightly concerning.”
The score, and season in general, has shown a lot of improvement for Stephens. The loss drops the Stars to 7-9, but the improvements they’ve made have been evident.
“I give (Stephens) a ton of credit for how hard they fight, how organized they were and really worked hard to keep us off the board — they took tremendous pride in that,” Klein said. “(There’s) a lot of good athletes over there and coach Bruce (Palmbaum) is clearly doing a great job.”
The result is looked at as a positive for the Stars, who are going through one of their better seasons since the program was founded, having already amassed more than double the amount of wins from last season. It’s the second meeting in a row between the crosstown rivals that ended in a record-low defeat for Stephens.
“I know none of us were hanging our heads when we went into the locker room after the game,” Johnson said. “Once the buzzer hit, we were all clapping for each other to be completely honest.
“Yeah, it’s a loss, but considering it’s the closest we’ve ever had between each of us ... it shows we’re not out of this. ... I’m super excited to be able to play them again.”