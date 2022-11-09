Chandler Gibbens was always good, but in 2022, he’s been great.
A Hickman graduate and current Kansas runner, Gibbens has taken his cross country career to new heights this season with a win at the Bob Timmons Classic and a pair of runner-up finishes — including the Gans Creek Classic in his native Columbia.
At Hickman, Gibbens found plenty of success, finishing fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 Cross Country championship in 2017 and 2018, but no one, not even his coaches, saw his level of collegiate success coming.
“I don’t necessarily think anybody that recruited (Gibbens) really saw him having that quick of an impact, myself included in that, where he’s going to run in and be the freshman of the year in the Big 12,” Kansas assistant coach Michael Whittlesey said.
After winning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2019, Gibbens continued to improve. In his first return to Columbia at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 30, Gibbens set his 8,000-meter personal-best time of 23 minutes, 39.1 seconds. He crossed the finish line second out of 231 runners.
“I was thinking mid-24s for 8K, that’d be something that’d be pretty darn good,” Pete Doll, Gibbens’ coach at Hickman, said. “I didn’t really think he could get that low, and it’s not shocking, but I didn’t think it’d be that.”
Gibbens has even surprised himself with his performance at the collegiate level.
“I don’t think I really fully expected that out of me,” Gibbens said. “The first race of the season my freshman year, I PR’d by 25 seconds in the 5K — in the first 5K of the 8K. And at the time I kind of looked at the clock and was like, ‘Oh, that’s weird,’ but kept going.
“ ... I wasn’t super widely recruited coming out of high school. So there is always kind of a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, like I want to prove people wrong. Especially early in my career, ... I’d see all these schools that I might have sent an email to, and they said, ‘Oh, well, if you run these times, we’ll consider you,’ and I didn’t. So it was a little bit of a chip on my shoulder thinking, ‘Well, I’m gonna go beat some of your guys to show that I can be on your team,’ but I’m happy where I am.”
Where Gibbens found his extra gear in college remains unknown, but the former Kewpie never lacked the drive to push himself to new heights.
“I’m someone who enjoys the work, over the summer, over the winter, just getting my work done, getting the miles in,” he said.
“He never shied away from doing hard things,” Doll said. “And just his ability to push himself to the very limit trying to win, I’ve never seen anybody not necessarily work as hard but give as much as he possibly could in order to win or to do his best.”
For Doll, there was one moment in particular at Hickman that best exemplified Gibbens’ tenacity to improve.
“There was one year — I think it was in like January — we cleared a lane of the track of snow and it was like zero degrees out, and him and a few other kids ran a workout just to be prepared for track and field (season),” Doll said.
“He was the kind of kid that would lead them and say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”
The leadership to push his teammates like he pushes himself is another trait Gibbens brought to Lawrence, Kansas.
“He’s a captain for us, and he’s kind of had that leadership role, even as a freshman,” Whittlesey said. “You can see that that leadership of doing the right things, and he can be a leader by example. You can also be a vocal leader and, even as a freshman, he was a vocal leader.”
Despite his high school and collegiate coaches heralding him as a leader, Gibbens does not see himself that way.
“I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a leader,” Gibbens explained. “My goal was always just to put the team and everyone else, including myself, in a position to just be successful and whether that’s just showing up and doing the right thing and practice or taking a step back and letting someone else get everyone all riled up for a race ... I’m willing to do anything that is going to help the team and that’s kind of been my mindset for years now.”
On Friday, Gibbens and the Jayhawks will make their second trip to Columbia this year to race at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships hosted by Missouri at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
“I spent 18 years of my life in Columbia, and I know people who live down the road from Gans Creek,” Gibbens said. ... “(I have) spent many hours working out there over the summers, and getting to have my grandparents, my aunt and uncle, my cousins, my parents, everyone come out is really special.”
A calf injury slowed Gibbens down in his most recent race as he finished 30th at the Big 12 Championships, but he’s hoping his hours of practice in recent summers at Gans Creek and his knowledge of the course will help him find his early-season form at regionals.
“It’s really just kind of understanding the way the hills and everything factor into the course and trying to make the race as easy as it can be for me,” Gibbens said.
“Fitness wise, it’s kind of a mystery. I haven’t really had the chance to push myself fully,” Gibbens said about his recent calf injury. “I just want to put myself in that front group and hold on and see what happens in the last 2 or 3K and see where it is.”
Whether Gibbens can deliver a performance on-par with his stellar run at the Gans Creek Classic is up in the air, but Whittlesey believes Gibbens is far from done making noise on the course.
“I think we still haven’t seen everything that Chandler is capable of doing yet,” Whittlesey said. “If we keep him healthy, he continues to train at the level that he’s capable of training and stays as focused and driven and confident, there’s no question to me he will be an All-American in cross (country) and on the track.”