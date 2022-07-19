John and Rod Kelly received the Columbia Kiwanis Faurot Sportsperson of the Year Award on Tuesday during a luncheon at Kiwanis Park.
The Faurot Sportsperson of the Year, named after former MU football coach Don Faurot, has been awarded every year since 1991 to a recipient who makes a significant contribution to the Columbia sports community.
John received the award on behalf of him and his younger brother, who died four years ago.
Rod was eight years younger than John, but John said the two brothers were inseparable growing up in Columbia.
“I was blessed to have a brother and best friend all in one person.” John said.
Known around Columbia as the “baseball brothers”, they spent decades involved in Columbia youth sports.
Together, the brothers helped found the Douglass Athletic Association in 1996. The league, still in existence today, is designed to make baseball affordable for kids in Columbia.
In 2018, the baseball field at Douglass Park was named in their honor.
Rod became the voice of MU basketball from 1975 to 1989. He also broadcasted Columbia College women’s basketball, MU baseball and other local high school sports.
Rod spent 27 years working for Columbia Public Schools as a coach, administrator and teacher at Rock Bridge and Hickman.
John spent 20 years as the assistant principal at Hickman, also serving time as the athletic director before retiring in 1997.
The Kelly brothers were active members of the Kiwanis Club of Columbia. Rod served as president of the club in 2016 and 2017.
Among those in attendance Tuesday was legendary Rock Bridge tennis coach Ben Loeb. Loeb won the Faurot Sportsperson of the Year award in 2017 and got to know both brothers during his time at Hickman and Rock Bridge.
“They were both great mentors and both great people,” Loeb said.