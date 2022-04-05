Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky won the John R. Wooden Award as the men’s college basketball player of the year.
Tuesday's announcement from the Los Angeles Athletic Club was made on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
Tshiebwe led the nation with 515 total rebounds and 15.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 center had the most rebounds in a season since 1973 and the highest per game average since 1980. Kentucky was beat in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by St. Peter’s.
Tshiebwe, who is from Congo, is the second Kentucky player to win the award, joining Anthony Davis in 2012. Tshiebwe also collected player of the year honors from The Associated Press, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, The Sporting News and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
The other finalists were Ochai Agbaji of national champion Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Drew Timme of Gonzaga.
Aliyah Boston with national champion South Carolina won the women’s Wooden Award on Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 16.8 points and had a Southeastern Conference record of 27 straight double-doubles.
Tshiebwe and Boston have been invited to Los Angeles for Friday's 46th annual presentation.
Auburn's Smith, a projected Top-5 pick, enters NBA draft
Auburn freshman Jabari Smith, who led the Tigers to their first No. 1 ranking, is entering the NBA draft.
Smith, who is projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick, lived up to his billing as the highest-rated recruit in program history. He announced his decision in a video posted Tuesday on social media.
Smith led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder was also Auburn's top 3-point shooter after making 79 of 188 attempts (43%).
A consensus All-American, Smith was named the SEC freshman of the year. The Fayetteville, Georgia, native was rated as the nation's No. 5 recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Tennessee's Chandler declares for NBA draft, hires agent
Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler has declared for the NBA draft and is signing with an agent after his freshman season with the Volunteers.
Chandler announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post.
He thanked Tennessee coach Rick Barnes for coaching him with high standards and holding him accountable. He also said he will miss his teammates whom Chandler credited with being patient with the freshman, allowing him to lead. Chandler also thanked Tennessee fans.
Chandler came to Tennessee as a five-star recruit and the top-rated point guard in the class of 2021. He helped lead the Vols to their first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 43 years. Tennessee finished the regular season with a No. 5 ranking before losing to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Cleveland State hires Iowa State assistant Robinson as coach
Cleveland State is hiring longtime Iowa State assistant Daniyal Robinson as its next coach — its fourth in five years.
Robinson, who spent seven seasons over two stints with the Cyclones, will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday on Cleveland State's campus.
Robinson replaces Dennis Gates, who turned Cleveland State around in three seasons before leaving last month to take over Missouri.
Robinson worked under Greg McDermott, Steve Prohm and T.J. Otzelberger at Iowa State. He was credited with helping the Cyclones land several top recruits and was regarded as one of the top assistants in the Big 12.
AP source: Duke's Nolan Smith heading to Louisville staff
Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith is heading to Louisville.
A person with knowledge of the situation said the former Blue Devils All-American has informed the team that he will leave to become the associate head coach under new Cardinals coach Kenny Payne. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday morning on condition of anonymity because neither school has publicly confirmed the move.
Louisville team spokesman Kenny Klein said Tuesday that the Cardinals have yet to make any official staff hirings for Payne, who was hired in March as an assistant coach with the NBA’s New York Knicks and was a player on the Cardinals’ 1986 NCAA championship team.
Saint Peter's stars Banks, Lee and Edert enter transfer portal
Three of the stars of Saint Peter's remarkable run to the Elite Eight have put their names in the transfer portal following coach Shaheen Holloway's departure for Seton Hall.
Starting guards Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee and backup Doug Edert tweeted about their moves Wednesday. All thanked the little Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey, for the past three years. They said they wanted to see what opportunities awaited them in basketball.
Players who enter the portal are letting other schools know they are considering a transfer. Peacocks big man and three-time Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference defensive player of the year KC Ndefo entered the portal last year but returned to Saint Peter's.
MU offers three-star center Reed
Missouri offered three-star 2023 center Matt Reed. He is from iSchool of Lewisville in Texas.
Per 247Sports, Reed also has offers from Cleveland State, Georgetown, Loyola Chicago, Oakland, TCU, Oral Roberts and Rice.
MU transfer Gordon hearing from programs
Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon has heard from South Carolina, LSU, Loyola Chicago, New Mexico State, Jackson State, Massachusetts and Iona, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Gordon entered the transfer portal March 30.