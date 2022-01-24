The Hickman boys basketball team traveled to Jefferson City on Monday to face Helias, but its travels didn’t finish as planned, as it dropped the contest 88-53.
The Kewpies’ offense couldn’t counter the defensive pressure and 3 game from the Crusaders’ group of guards. On the opposite end of play, Helias junior Desmond White broke the school record for the most points in a single game with 50, passing the previous 46-point feat set by Jamaal Tatum in 2002.
“The second half, we attempted to make some adjustments as far as Dez (White),” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “And they did a pretty decent job of that. Obviously the kid was on, he shot really well and did what he was supposed to do, a very talented young man.”
The Kewpies flashed adjustments in the second half with a stronger presence on the boards while playing simpler basketball.
“Offensively, we worked really hard on crashing the boards harder in the second half and making sure we just boxed out, doing the simple things,” Logan said. “I feel like we did that. But at the same time, Dez (White) had an amazing game and did a great job.”
While giving up a season high defensively, Hickman is eyeing this week to analyze his game plan and implement it better into his practice.
“I tried a couple of different strategies. But at the end of the day, we thought that defensively this was probably the best way to approach this game,” Logan said. “And I got to take the loss on that one. That’s my decision, and so, I can’t say that I would change it. But, I definitely would reflect on how we implement it better in practice.”
Hickman returns to action Friday, facing Boonville at home with the mentality to focus on the little things.
“(Boonville) is another team that can be a tough adversary for us,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “So, we’ve got to work on the little things on our end, just to make sure that we’re sharp and ready for them.”
Spartans take care of tournament opener
Battle girls basketball won its first-round matchup in the Hermann Invitational against Montgomery County 49-45 in Hermann. The Spartans improved to 9-7.
Freshman star Tayla Robinson led Battle’s charge in the scoring department, dropping 18 points. Junior K.J. Johnson was the second Spartan in double figures, scoring 13. Sophomore Nautica Washington added nine.
Battle will play in the semifinals against California at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Hermann.
Trailblazers lose in Harrisburg Tournament
No. 8 seed Tolton girls basketball fell into an early hole and couldn’t recover in its opening-round matchup of the Harrisburg Tournament in a 64-41 loss against No. 1 seed Hallsville.
The Trailblazers trailed by 12 at halftime, but turnover issues plagued coach Sam Sexauer’s team in the second half as Hallsville ran away with the game.
Tolton will face No. 4 seed Harrisburg in the consolation bracket at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Harrisburg Middle School gym. The Trailblazers defeated the Bulldogs on Dec. 29 for their first win of the season.