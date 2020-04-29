The onset of COVID-19 shocked the sports community at Stephens College on March 13 when the AMC announced the cancellation of the remainder of spring activities, sending a whirlwind of emotions through Stephens softball’s head coach Emily Kingsolver’s mind, which was already preoccupied by her baby that was on its way.
“I joke around that that’s what put me into labor; she was a couple of weeks early,” Kingsolver said.
Kingsolver needed to go to ER that night as a result of increased weight from fluids to make sure the pregnancy was still okay, but she said she had only the canceled season on her mind as she was expecting to have at least two more weeks with her team.
“It was really hard to sit in the same room with all the girls and announce that their season was going to end,” Kingsolver said.
“Especially for the seniors, I never want to see something like that again,” she said. “And I can’t imagine how they felt since they were never told that it was going to be their last game and weren’t allowed to have that last ‘final’ feeling.”
Kingsolver’s water broke just a few days later, and she spent the following Monday at MU Health Care’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital as a precaution, waiting for contractions. She went into labor late that night and had a healthy girl, named Stevie, on the morning of March 17, weighing in at 7-pounds and 9-ounces and 17 inches long.
At the time, precautions against COVID-19 were loosely enforced. Kingsolver and her husband’s parents were able to visit until the night of the birth.
According to MU Health Care OBGYN Dr. Mellissa Terry, “The MU Health Care system went to a Tier 3 response to COVID-19 based on the prevalence in the community late in the evening of March 22.”
The main policy change that affects patients allows only one support person to accompany patients during labor, which Dr. Terry said is lucky in comparison to areas where COVID-19 is more prevalent and has decided not to allow visitors at all.
Upon entry to the hospital, screening now includes questions and temperature measurements. Those experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will undergo testing at that point, and those who have scheduled inductions or cesarean sections are required to have testing done 3-5 days before the appointment.
Kingsolver and her husband were able to bring Stevie home March 19. The couple doesn’t have any family in Columbia and has decided to wait to have family visitors until the current condition subsides.
In response to her experience as a new mother in quarantine, Kingsolver said, “I can’t complain because she’s a very healthy baby, very easy and good.” She added that Stevie doesn’t cry much when she needs something and her family jokes it’s because she’s such a good baby.
Kingsolver only leaves the house for her daily walk and hopes it will change soon, but is making the most of their situation.
“It’s a bummer not being able to show her off, but we do tons of FaceTimes and Zooms,” Kingsolver said.
As for next season, the NAIA has granted a waiver for all spring-sports athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility, giving the three seniors on the Stars softball team options to consider.
“I think at first the girls were very disappointed in the season, but very quickly, we realized it was so much more than one season being canceled, and it was so much more serious,” Kingsolver said.
According to Kingsolver, Emma Kelly will be graduating this spring. Jamie Wittmer has decided to play next year and take on another major as an undergraduate. Maci Marshall is on track to graduate in December and remains undecided on whether she will stay another semester.
Next spring will be Kingsolver’s third season as the Stars softball head coach and her first official season as a mother.
“As a team, we’re trying to stay connected so that we don’t lose that bond that we’re worked all year for,” Kingsolver said.
“It’s exciting that we almost have the whole team back next year, so hopefully we can pick back up where we left off and have the season we planned on having this year.”