Columbia's stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour came to an end Sunday with Round 3 of the Mid America Open at Albert-Oakland Park.
Kyle Klein of Wyoming, Michigan, emerged victorious on the men's side, shooting a 10-under-par 45 on Sunday to finish 27-under overall. He received a $4,000 prize for topping the 100-man field.
Jake Hebenheimer of St. Martins was the top local men's finisher, ending up in a tie for 18th after a 7-under 48 put him at 18-under for the weekend.
Other locals included Brock Rohler (tied for 31st), Luke Sabulsky and George Smith (tied for 53rd), Missouri student Quentin Borengasser (tied for 61st), James Mueller (tied for 78th), Missouri student Anthony Lamonica (tied for 81st), Michael Natera (tied for 84th) and Adam Morrison (tied for 87th).
On the women's side, Heather Young of Kingston, Tennessee, finished first with an even-par final round that put her at 2-over for the weekend. The prize for winning the 15-person women's event was $2,500.
It was a tough tournament for locals in the women's tournament, including Cynthia Ricciotti, a Battle High School senior and full-time participant on the Pro Tour. She scored a 3-over 58 on Sunday to finish 12th with an 18-over on the weekend. Other Columbia competitors Fresa Jacobs and Alexis Kerman finished 14th and 15th, respectively.
The Mid America Open, which was celebrating its 37th year in Columbia, was originally supposed to be held at Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course before inclement weather last week forced it to be moved to Albert-Oakland Park. Many top pros who were scheduled to visit Columbia elected to skip the event as a result of the change.