The Tennessee Lady Vols made coach Kellie Harper a winner in her first NCAA Tournament game on their home court coaching her alma mater.
Alexus Dye scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-seeded Tennessee held off No. 13 seed Buffalo 80-67 Saturday afternoon to remain perfect opening an NCAA Tournament at home.
“All wins are good wins, especially when you get to the NCAA Tournament,” Harper said.
Tennessee (24-8) improved to 24-0 in the first round at home, though the Lady Vols’ first game here since 2018 was much tighter than any of the orange-clad fans wanted. They will play 12th-seeded Belmont, a double overtime winner over No. 5 seed Oregon, Monday for a berth in the Wichita Region semifinal.
Senior Rae Burrell scored 15 after halftime, including nine in the third quarter helping Tennessee to a 57-51 lead going into the final quarter. Then the Lady Vols sealed the victory outscoring Buffalo 12-3 to open the fourth, including 10 straight.
(11) Princeton 69, (6) Kentucky 62: Abby Meyers made the most of her last trip to the NCAA Tournament, giving the Princeton women’s team its second-ever win.
She set a career-high with 29 points to lead No. 11-seed Princeton to a victory over sixth-seeded Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Tigers in the opening round of the 2019 tournament.
This was Princeton’s first trip to the NCAA since 2019 after the 2020 tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic and the Ivy League opted not to play sports last year. Sophomore Kaitlyn Chen received an outlet pass and dribbled out the final seconds of the clock, she bounced in sync with the ball. Her teammates on the court huddled with the guard, and then the rest of the Tigers players joined in at the buzzer.
(7) UCF 69, (10) Florida 52: UCF traveled more than 1,000 miles to play in-state rival Florida in the NCAA Tournament.
For the Knights, it was well worth the trip.
Brittney Smith came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points and lead No. 7 seed UCF over the Gators. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win and first-ever win over the Gators in program history after 26 consecutive losses.
Diamond Battles added 18 points and Masseny Kaba had 14 for the Knights (26-3).
(3) LSU 83, (14) Jackson State 77: Khayla Poynter couldn’t help but contemplate the possible end of her college basketball career when LSU fell behind Jackson State by 10 points with less than five minutes to go in their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup.
She wound up extending three fingers above her head in triumph as a jubilant crowd showered her with cheers.
Poynter capped a 26-point performance with a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute, and No. 3 seed LSU outscored Jackson State 19-3 during the final 4:42 to escape with an 83-77 victory on Saturday night.