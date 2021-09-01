Stephens College soccer’s early season woes were left on the road Wednesday night as the Stars won their home opener 2-1 over Oakland City. The win improved Stephens to 1-2 and gave Bruce Palmbaum his first victory as head coach.
Though the Stars had trouble keeping the ball out of the back of the net early in the opening two games of the season, Stephens reversed the trend by shutting down the Oakland City offense and finding the back of the net itself eight minutes into the match.
Sophomore midfielder Lois Landreth scored early, giving the Stars their first lead of the season.
But the Mighty Oaks came out hot in the second half as the Stars struggled to keep the ball out of their own territory. A goal seemed inevitable, but it was the Stars who got on the board.
Once Stephens managed to go on the offense it wasted no time in finding Landreth, who struck the back of the right-side corner of goal to make it 2-0. Landreth became the second Star this season to have multiple goals in a game.
The goal halted all momentum for Oakland City, which was outshot by Stephens 11-7 in the second half. The Mighty Oaks did catch a break after Stars sophomore Olivia Wheeler was shown red with eight minutes left on the clock.
Being a player down did not stop the Stars from keeping the Mighty Oaks on the backfoot down the stretch, getting another shot on goal before Oakland City retaliated with a goal of its own. Sophomore defender Madison Ward scored in the penultimate minute of regular time to give Oakland City a consolation goal.
Despite the best efforts from the Mighty Oaks defense to get the ball back, 29 seconds of regulation time weren’t enough to create an opportunity to tie the match.
The Stars were major benefactors of Oakland City’s schedule, which saw the Mighty Oaks play the second night in a row, coming off a 4-3 comeback victory against Hannibal-Lagrange.
Stephens will look to remain undefeated at home when Iowa Wesleyan rolls into town next Wednesday, the second of the Stars’ four straight home games. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.