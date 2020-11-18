Entering its final game of the fall season, Columbia men’s basketball had lost only once, to McPherson.
McPherson threw the Cougars out of their rhythm offensively by controlling the tempo of the game and running Columbia out of the gym.
Talladega (7-1) used the same formula to hand the Cougars their second loss of the season Wednesday night to close out the fall.
The Tornadoes guards picked up Columbia’s ballhandlers near midcourt, throwing the Cougars (5-2) out of their offensive rhythm before jumping passing lanes. Many of Columbia’s nine giveaways led to quick baskets for Talladega, and almost one-third of the Tornadoes’ first-half points came off turnovers in the 79-61 shellacking.
“They were super physical,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “They were physical on the ballhandler, and we weren’t able to get the ball to the paint area as much as we needed to.”
Columbia kept the game close in the first half against an opponent Brock described as “national level.” But with the game tied at 29 and four minutes remaining, Talladega guard Cardell McGee picked senior Jack Fritsche’s pocket and went coast to coast for a layup.
C.J. Pfaff had his shot blocked on the next possession, leading to another easy Taladega bucket. By the time the buzzer sounded, the Tornadoes had opened up a 14-point lead. The Cougars never got the deficit to single digits.
“That really changed the game, because then in the second half, instead of being able to play at a pace that we’re comfortable with, we had to play catch-up,” Brock said.
Even Columbia’s veterans were flustered by Talladega’s relentless pressure. Junior guard Tony Burks, Columbia’s go-to ballhandler throughout the fall, threw up his hands in frustration after several possessions where he neither had any space to operate from the perimeter nor drew a foul.
Fellow junior Cole Gerken let out a yell after clanging an open 3-point attempt that could have cut the Tornadoes’ lead to 11 early in the second half.
While Columbia had the offensive equivalent of a root canal, the points came easily for Talladega. If not on fast breaks, the Tornadoes scored from the inside, grabbing 12 offensive rebounds, scoring 34 points in the paint and battering the Cougars physically.
“Against a good team, you’ve got to get the ball to the rim area,” Brock said. “You’ve got to get to the free-throw line. You’ve got to put pressure on their defense like that, and we were unable to do it.”
Freshman forward Carson Parker has faced few, if any, players taller than him this season. Talladega went his direction twice on the first two possessions Wednesday night, feeding 6-foot-9 Amir Yusuf in the post. Yusuf didn’t score either time. The 6-7 Parker, meanwhile, was the Cougars’ main option down low, scoring 14 points even as the game slipped away from Columbia in the second half.
The Cougars will now have more than a month off before returning in January, when Brock hopes these kinds of games against tough opponents will pay off for his young team.
“The biggest difference right now is just age and experience,” he said. “That’s a team full of juniors and seniors that have kind of been through it before, and we’re just going through it now, and we’re learning and growing. I think as we mature and get older, hopefully in the second semester we’ll be able to be more competitive in a game like that.”