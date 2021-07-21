HOOVER, Ala. — To Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, the program he inherited in December no longer exists. Last season’s winless team isn’t returning, and the Commodores are restarting from the ground up. Within team facilities, coaches refer to this year’s group as “Team 1.”
What will take the place of the perpetual Southeastern Conference doormats, Lea envisions, is something Vanderbilt football has arguably never done in its 118-year history.
“We can be the best physically and mentally conditioned team in the country. We can impose our will on our opponent late in the game,” he said at his SEC Media Days debut Wednesday. “The vision is that there’s a fourth-quarter game where we’re on our sideline looking across the field at an opponent that is wilting under the pressure that we’re applying because we are the best mentally and physically conditioned team in the country.”
Lea wants players entirely committed to the team. In this perfect world, the team would function as a singular, self-sustaining unit, tight and cohesive enough to eliminate the effects of anything happening off the field.
In other words, the opposite of the 2020 Commodores.
Under coach Derek Mason, Vanderbilt was 0-7 with a -144 point differential entering its Nov. 28 game against Missouri. COVID-19 protocols left Vanderbilt without a kicker, so women’s soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller joined the team with the chance to become the first woman to ever play in a Power Five collegiate football game.
With an almost-unheard-of amount of national attention for a late-season game featuring a winless team, the Commodores never got into field-goal range. Fuller came off the sideline once, for the second-half kickoff. Mason was fired the next day.
This summer every Vanderbilt player began camp with a blank jersey. They have to earn the right to wear numbers in Lea’s effort to establish a new culture. And that’s what he wants it to be, a culture.
Motivational gimmicks are common. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz employs a similar number-withholding system in spring camp. But Lea wants his philosophy to go deeper, defensive lineman Daevion Davis said, and become more like a way of life.
“Just having those things made it way more important,” “It was a lot more than just talking it or putting it in an Instagram caption,” Davis said. “It’s who we are now. I couldn’t thank him more for that because it’s made me a lot better player, a lot better man, and just learning what it means to take action and responsibility and being real selfless and giving yourself to a team.”
Lea played fullback for Vanderbilt from 2001 to 2003. His old helmet sat on a table next to the podium during his media session Wednesday. Offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore noted that Lea must have lowered his head often with the number of scratches on the top of the crown.
Ashmore was thrust into a starting role as a freshman in 2020 and is now on hand as a different coaching staff than the one that recruited him tries to tear down and rebuild everything from the past season.
“We’re starting from square one, whether that be in the weight room, on the field, mindset-wise. We’re doing everything the way we want to do it,” Ashmore said.
Of course, Lea’s plan to change everything about Vanderbilt and turn it into a national powerhouse is one thing in theory, another in execution. College football history is littered with ambitious coaches who talked a big game and set lofty goals before flaming out.
When introduced as Vanderbilt’s new coach in January 2014, Mason, who ended his tenure by going 3-17 his last two seasons, declared that the Commodores “will be champions, just so you know.”
“I don’t know that you can devise a blueprint,” Lea said. “I think my knowledge of what Vanderbilt is, what Vanderbilt could be, certainly helped in setting a course for the change that needed to happen, but I didn’t really know what the need was until I stepped in front of my team for the first time.”