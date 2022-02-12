It was a productive day for Columbia College men's basketball on the court, but before the game, the Cougars honored their seniors.
Forward Chima Oduocha, guard Kemryn Jenkins and team manager Chandler Sartain all were honored before the game, meeting coach Tomas Brock at center court and having their achievements listed for the crowd.
Oduocha has been a key starter this season for Columbia, and Brock has repeatedly called him an anchor. Oduocha is grateful for Brock and his time in Columbia.
"I think it was a great time here," Oduocha said. "The atmosphere, the people, fans, how much support we just had from the from day one before I even played a game. Honestly, I can't be more thankful. (Brock) took a chance on me and recruited me. I came here, and they've been trusting in me. And I've just been taking that trust and running with it. I'm so honored to be an anchor for this team."
Once the festivities were over, Columbia (16-11, 10-3 American Midwest Conference) dominated almost every second of its game against Harris-Stowe State (2-21, 1-13), running away with a 105-67 win.
It was the third time this season Columbia has eclipsed 100 points, and the team set its season high with 105.
It was, fittingly enough, the Oduocha show. The senior shot a near perfect 8-9 from the field and led the team with 20 points to go along with six rebounds.
"Obviously, there's some emotion behind it," Oduocha said. "So you guys want to go out, I know it's not the last game in Southwell, but like I want to put on a good show for the people that showed out."
One sequence early in the game saw Oduocha smother a Hornet shot and hustle down and throw a massive two-hand slam that seemingly set the tone for the rest of the game.
"Tonight, he had space to operate, and you can see what he can do one-on-one in the post area," Brock said of Oduocha. "He does a great job rebounding on both ends, does a great job defensively. Communicating for us and helping us get stops."
The Cougars swarmed the Hornets both offensively and defensively, never letting Harris-Stowe get into any sort of rhythm on either end of the court.
Columbia was unstoppable on the offensive end, shooting 54.1% from the field and going 11 of 27 from deep. The Cougars also had five players score in double figures.
"We were doing two things," Brock said. "One, the ball was moving, guys are sharing and passing. And I thought we did a great job of that tonight. Eighteen assists is an indicator of that. The other thing is we were playing in the paint, whether it was a post pass or drive opportunity to get to the rim or to create an opportunity to kick it out for for jump shots."
Harris-Stowe shot just 34.3% from the field and 5 of 21 from beyond the arc.
Columbia was also able to dominate the boards, grabbing 54 to the Hornets' 39. Beau Washer led the team with 12 rebounds.
"The other big key that we talked about with (Harris-Stowe), it's a very good offensive rebounding team," Brock said. "And I thought we did a good job of limiting their second-chance opportunities."
Columbia's next game, which was postponed from its original date, will be against Health Sciences and Pharmacy and will kick off a critical week for the team.
"We've got Health and Science Tuesday, then we go on the road," Brock said. "We got two important games in Arkansas. So it's a full week — three games and some travel mixed in. So big thing is we need to have fresh legs and you know, hopefully, clear minds."
Columbia will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southwell Complex.
CC women's basketball demolishes Harris-Stowe on senior night
Senior day festivities also took place for the women's team prior to Columbia College's 74-43 victory over Harris-Stowe. Forwards Clare Shetley and Kamryn Mennemeyer along with guard Bria Jones were this year's seniors.
The Cougars (20-6, 13-2) had an absolute lights-out performance defensively, holding the Hornets (6-15, 4-12) to just 26.2% shooting. Harris-Stowe was blanked from deep, shooting 0-17 in the game.
At one point in the second half, Columbia went on an 18-0 run to put the game far out of reach. The Cougars had a nice day offensively, shooting 44.3% and 9-22 from beyond the arc.
Mallory Shetley led the team with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She was one of four Cougars that reached double figures in scoring.
Columbia will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex against Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
CC softball splits doubleheader in second day of NAIA Winter Invite
Columbia College softball competed in its second day of the NAIA Winter Invite in Allen, Texas, beginning the day with a game against Science and Arts of Oklahoma, the third-ranked team in the nation.
The Cougars came into the game ranked sixth but were absolutely dominated by the Drovers, losing 8-0 in five innings. Science and Arts struck first, getting on the board after an error by right fielder Jodi Polly, one of three Columbia errors in the game.
The Drovers broke it open in the bottom of the third, tagging starting pitcher Alyssa Roll for three more runs to make it 4-0 and forcing Roll to exit after 2⅓ innings pitched. She was the losing pitcher in the contest, dropping her record to 0-2.
Madison Ramsey finished the rest of the game, giving up four runs in two innings before the game was called due to mercy rule.
The Cougars managed just one hit against Science and Arts starter Emily Cerny. It was the second time in as many days Columbia was one-hit.
Columbia was able to bounce back in a big way against Bellevue in its second contest. The Cougars demolished the Bruins 10-2 with 12 hits in six innings and three home runs.
The Cougars opened the scoring with four runs in the first inning, two coming courtesy of a Mackenzie Kasarda longball. Avgustina Arbova and Jacey Meyer also went deep during the contest.
Bellevue had no answer for Columbia's offensive onslaught, as nine different Cougars ended the afternoon with a hit. The Cougars also went 6-14 with runners on and 4-9 with runners in scoring position.
Starting pitcher Ella Schouten gave Columbia 4⅔ innings, surrendering a pair of runs on four hits and striking out two before being lifted for Roll who pitched the last 1⅓ innings to finish off the win. Schouten picked up the win and moved to 2-0 on the year.
Columbia now stands at 2-2 and will compete for a third day in the NAIA Winter Invite playing McPherson at 10 a.m. Sunday in Allen, Texas.
Stars lose heartbreaker to Williams Baptist
A 3-pointer by Alexis Scott-Windham with three seconds left in regulation should have put the game away for Stephens basketball. After losing five straight, after being up 11points against Williams Baptist at halftime, after Marveen Ross scored 20 points in regulation, that 3-pointer had to be the winning shot.
Reesa Hampton had other plans. With just a second left on the shot clock, Hampton scored a 3-pointer to send the Eagles and Stars into overtime tied at 66.
As the two teams traded the lead back and forth for five minutes, it looked like the game would see five more minutes of play after a 3-pointer by Ross with three seconds left once again.
But then Stephens' Tashawn Ducker fouled Tristan Richards on the inbound pass with a second remaining. Richards made the Stars pay, hitting both free throws. The Eagles defeated the Stars 79-77 in overtime on senior night.
Ross ended with a career high 25 points and was accompanied by Allison Moore who scored 20. Cedreanna Lee also scored 10.
The Eagles had five players in double-digit points, including Kaylee Clark who scored 20. Much of the work was done at the charity stripe, with the Stars committing 33 fouls during the game, resulting in 26 made free throws on 43 trips to the line.
The Stars play their final home game of the season at 3 p.m. Monday when they take on Central Baptist.