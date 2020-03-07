Saturday afternoon’s highly anticipated matchup between Columbia College and Freed-Hardeman women’s basketball almost seemed to mirror the February meeting between the two teams.
In the February meeting, the Cougars fourth-quarter rally fell just short after they nearly pulled off a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback, only to lose 74-69. Columbia College dropped this one as well, 74-71 in overtime.
On Saturday, the Cougars dug themselves a hole and trailed by 17 points with 8:24 to play in the game.
But this time, the Cougars tied the game.
Behind Jordan Alford and Raegan Wieser’s hot 3-point shooting, the Cougars went on a 15-0 run to cut the deficit to 59-57.
Alyssa Lemay answered with her first of many important shots for the Lions, draining a 3-pointer to end the run. Lemay finished with seven 3-pointers and 32 points on the night.
With just over one minute remaining and the Cougars down by three, Alford used a Ukari McKinney screen and pulled up from 3. She hit it to tie the game at 64.
Neither team scored the rest of the way and the game went into overtime. In overtime, Wieser’s 3-pointer put the Cougars up by five with 1:41 remaining. Lemay followed with one of her own for the Lions to trim the lead to two.
After a Columbia College turnover with 44 seconds left, Freed-Hardeman had an opportunity to take the lead. The Lions missed their first attempt, but Jamie Crum grabbed the offensive rebound and Freed-Hardeman found Lemay for a contested 3-pointer.
She drained it and the Cougars' upset hopes were gone moments later, after they turned over the ball on a five second call.
In the loss, Alford finished with 21 points and eight rebounds and Wieser scored 20 points and grabbed seven boards.
The Cougars will now wait for the Selection Show to see what comes next for their season. It will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.