Leroux goes low to clinch Columbia Golf Championship title

A birdie, birdie, birdie, birdie finish was how Lake Leroux closed the door on his competitors at the Columbia Golf Championship.
He signed for a 6-under 66 at The Club at Old Hawthorne. It followed an even-par 71 on Saturday at Columbia Country Club, taking him to a tournament total of 6-under 137, six strokes ahead of a three-way tie for second place.
Four straight birdies made for a glamorous end to a gritty win, but a pair of par-5s in the middle of the round turned the tide.
The recent transfer to Eastern Kentucky and son of Missouri men’s golf co-head coach Mark Leroux, stepped onto the ninth tee with a share of the lead, having trailed MU junior Yu-Ta Tsai by one at the start of day’s play.
Lake Leroux needed a lifeline on his tee shot at the par-5 ninth, and he got it. He had pulled his drive left into a lateral hazard, but a kind kick from the trees spit the ball back into the first cut of rough. He scrambled from there for a par, before finding the fairway at the par-5 10th, slotting a mid-iron into 10 feet and holing the putt for an eagle.
Tsai meanwhile, had a much rougher go of the two long holes.
The rising junior went the other direction in the middle of the second and final round of the event. It took him seven blows to get the ball in the cup at the ninth, and even despite answering his playing partner’s eagle with a birdie at the 10th, he still lost more ground.
It was a three-shot swing over two holes, and gave Leroux a buffer heading into the closing stretch after a closely contested front nine.
“I made birdie on the first, he made birdie on the second, then we kind of went back and forth on the front nine,” Leroux said. “He made a couple good par putts, but maybe No. 10 I hit a good shot, made eagle and I was like ‘I can do this.’”
But in the end, he didn’t really need the buffer. Leroux’s combined footage of birdie putts made from holes No. 15-18 totaled no more than 15 feet as he strolled to the clubhouse and the trophy.
He made a comfortable up and down from the edge of the green at the par-5 15th for his first in the run. His approach at the par-3 16th caught a slope behind the hole and nestled four feet from the cup as cries of “get in the hole” emerged from the gallery as the ball toppled end over end, closer and closer. His eagle chip from the edge of the green at the drivable par-4 17th hit the pin and came to rest inches from the cup. At the final hole, his wedge shot set him up with a six-footer for the win, and he duly converted.
For Leroux, a comfortability with a course he knows extremely well allowed him to finish in style.
“I think that I was just used to doing it,” Leroux said. ... “Playing with the guys out here like every single day, playing and it means something on the last four holes and just getting used to making birdies on the last four, it was just like normal I guess.”
In the end, nobody was particularly close to Leroux’s low two-day total.
Tsai signed for a 1-over 73 to finish the event at even-par 143 and in a tie for second. He was joined in the runner-up by Columbia College alumnus Hunter Parrish, who posted a second-round 71, and Rock Bridge grad Hudson Dubinski, who signed for a 70 to close the week.
They were honored at the trophy presentation alongside the champions from the senior and super-senior divisions.
Dee Sanders closed with a 72 to post 145 for a one-shot win in the senior division. Doug Solliday came from five strokes behind to win super-seniors title, closing with a 68 to win by one at 142.
But the championship title belonged to Lake Leroux. And with the college golf season fast approaching, a title has filled him with new hope ahead of the move to a new school.
“It’s really important,” he said. “I finally feel like I believe in myself and I know that I can play good golf, so it’s definitely going to help going into the season, and hopefully I can make a couple more wins.”