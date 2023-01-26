The Great Lakes Valley Conference will expand in 2024.
Lincoln University announced its decision Thursday to leave the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association — which the Blue Tigers have been a part of since 2010 — to join the GLVC, becoming the conference's 15th member. Lincoln will become the first historically Black college and university to compete in the GLVC.
"The expectation is we will build champions in the classroom, in competition and in the community," Lincoln University president Dr. John Moseley said in a press conference Thursday. "And we're confident that this move to the Great Lakes Valley Conference allows us to do that."
The GLVC Council of Presidents unanimously voted Monday to admit Lincoln to the conference.
Alongside the transition into a new conference, Lincoln announced plans to add three sports — baseball, men's soccer and women's soccer. The baseball program returns after being discontinued in 2016, while both soccer programs will be a new addition to the school.
According to a news release from the university, the baseball program will play its home games at Vivion Field, while the soccer teams will compete at Dwight T. Reed Stadium.
The university will soon offer 14 athletic programs and begin a search for a baseball coach, as well as a director of soccer who will take over the head coaching duties for both the men's and women's soccer programs.
Lincoln will officially become a member of the GLVC upon the receipt of initiation funds. The Blue Tigers will be able to compete for GLVC Championships in 2024-25 and will receive voting privileges in 2024.
Eight Missouri schools currently reside in the GLVC — Drury, Maryville, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Rockhurst, Southwest Baptist, Truman State and William Jewell College.
The Blue Tigers competed in the GLVC from 2014-18 as an associate member in football, but this will be a permanent transition for the program.