The Great Lakes Valley Conference will expand in the 2024-25 school year.

Lincoln University announced its decision Thursday to leave the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association — which the Blue Tigers have been a part of since 2010 — to join the GLVC, becoming the conference’s 15th member. Lincoln will become the first historically Black college and university to compete in the GLVC.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

