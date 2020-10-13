The official dates for American Midwest Conference soccer and volleyball championships were announced Tuesday following the conference's decision earlier this month to move the sports to the spring.
The women's soccer tournament will consist of four rounds with nine teams starting on March 30. Quarterfinals will take place on April 2 followed by the semifinals and finals on April 5 and 8. Men's soccer will begin its tournament March 31 with quarterfinals on April 3, semifinals on April 6 and finishing with the championship on April 9. All tournament matchups will be hosted by the higher seeded team.
The AMC Volleyball tournament will consist of 10 teams beginning on April 5. The quarterfinals will be held the following day and semifinals on April 8. The championship match is scheduled for April 10 and the higher seed will host all matches in the tournament..