Columbia College baseball nabbed an out-of-state commit Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Jason Duey II, an infielder from Cambridge-South Dorchester High School in Cambridge, Maryland, and longtime verbal commit to the Cougars, posted photos of his signing ceremony at his high school on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Duey will join CC as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. The Cougars kicked off their regular season last Friday and are coming off a 31-23 season in 2019, one that featured an appearance in the NAIA National Tournament.

