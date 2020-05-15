Dozens of Columbia College track and field athletes were selected to the American Midwest Conference's 2020 Academic All-Conference team, the Cougars announced Thursday. Any student-athlete who earned at least a 3.0 GPA and finished the academic year on the roster received the honor.
Columbia College qualified more athletes than any other school on both the men's and women's teams. The Cougars accounted for 24 of the 113 women's athletes and 21 of the 94 men's athletes who made the teams.
The track and field team last competed at the NAIA's Indoor Nationals in Brookings, South Dakota, in early March. The entire outdoor season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.