The American Midwest Conference released its Preseason Coaches’ Poll for both men’s and women’s basketball this past Monday afternoon.
In women’s basketball, Columbia College ranked second in the poll, only behind defending AMC champions and national semifinalists Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.). The Lions won 10 of the conference’s first-place votes while the Cougars earned the remaining three. Stephens College was ranked 12th out of 13 teams in the poll, ahead of only Hannibal-LaGrange.
The preseason rank corresponds directly with each team’s conference rank at the end of the 2018-19 season.
Elsewhere on the men’s side, Columbia ranked fourth out of 12 teams behind Park (Mo.), Central Baptist and Harris-Stowe State. The Cougars placed eighth in the AMC standings last season.