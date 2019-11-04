MU junior Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the league announced Monday. Voted on by coaches in the Southeastern Conference, this is Tilmon's first time being recognized as a preseason All-SEC athlete.
The 6-foot-10, 260-pound center from East St. Louis averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season, and his 54.5-percent field goal percentage was the highest for any player returning to the SEC this season.
Columbia schools matchup in cross-town showdown
After clinching a berth in the American Midwest Conference Women's Soccer Championship for the first time in school history, Stephens will play its first game in the quarterfinals against Columbia College on Friday. Stephens enters the tournament as the No. 8 seed set to faced the top-seeded Cougars.
The two Columbia schools are set to face off at 6 p.m. Friday night at R. Marvin Owens Field, home of the Cougars.
MU Track and Field schedule released
MU's 2020 schedule features trips to College Station, Texas, and Ames, Iowa, among others. The indoor season will begin with the Mizzou Holiday Opener on Friday, Dec. 6. MU will have its first away meet with an SEC opponent when the Tigers travel to the Texas A&M Invitational on Jan. 24. Postseason competition for the indoor season begins on Thursday, Feb. 27 in College Station, for the SEC Indoor Championships. The NCAA Indoor Championships start March 13 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
MU's outdoor season begins on March 20 and will feature trips to Tempe, Arizona, Athens, Georgia, and Palo Alto, California, among others. The Tigers will also travel to Lawerence, Kansas, for the first time since 2012 to participate in the Rock Chalk Invitational on April 2. Postseason competition will begin with the SEC Outdoor Championships on May 14 in College Station. Then, the Tigers will travel to Lawerence again to participate in the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28.