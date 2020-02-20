Local golf tournaments start registration March 9
Looking to hit the greens this spring? The Missouri Women’s Golf Association tournaments are starting registration March 9 for the following tournaments:
The Two-Lady Scramble at the Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau from May 27-28 will be open for MGA members with a $305 entry fee per team. It includes a player reception, championship rounds, range balls and cart fees. Cart fees are not included for the practice round on May 26.
The Women’s Amateur and Mid-Amateur Championship at Old Kinderhook Club in Camdenton will take place from July 6-8. It is open to MGA members. The entry fee depends on divisions competitors are in. The event includes championship rounds, range balls and cart fees. Cart fees are not included for the practice round on July 5.
The Parent Child Championship at The Club at Porto Cima, Sunrise Beach from July 27-28 will be open for MGA members and children over 11 years old. The entry fee is $475 per team. The tournament includes championship rounds, range balls and cart fees. The cart fee is not included for the practice round on July 26. Teams will compete against others in divisions based on team handicap.
The Missouri Par 3 will be held at Top of the Rock and Mountain Top courses in Hollister from Aug. 8-9. The tournament is open only to MGA members. The tournament consists of two person teams competing in a best ball event using the Modified Stableford Scoring format. It includes championship rounds, range balls and cart fees at Top of the Rock and Saturday’s evening reception.
The Women’s Senior Amateur Championship at Sedalia Country Club from Sept. 15-16 is open to MGA members above the age of 50 with a $175 entry fee. The players will compete in various age divisions. The tournament includes a reception, dinner, luncheon, championship rounds, range balls and cart fees. The cart fee is not included for the practice round on Sept. 14.
— Missourian Staff