As Boone County slowly reopens its economy after Missouri's statewide stay-at-home order ended Sunday, its summer events are evaluating the steps to returning.
One of those events, the Show-Me State Games, has a target date set for when that will happen.
The organization wrote in a newsletter Tuesday that it is aiming to resume athletic competition in July, with the hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will subside or lessen in severity this summer.
July is traditionally the month when the Games host its annual event, a two-weekend sporting spectacle scheduled to be conducted on July 17-19 and July 24-26 in Columbia. The organization also holds separate, smaller events throughout the year across Missouri.
Executive director Dave Fox said in an interview with the Missourian that the situation is "fluid" and will be continually evaluated as time goes along.
"We will continue to have updates," Fox said. "We'll continue to monitor (it) ... we'll continue to do what's necessary for youth sports to re-engage and be involved. We'll do everything we can on this end for that day when, in fact, it does come."
The Show-Me State Games are the largest amateur state games in the United States, bringing 20,000 athletes to Columbia in 2017 between its July event and its Senior Games. June athletic events have already been canceled, and this year's Senior Games, originally scheduled for that month, has been postponed for several weeks with the aim for events to take place " later in the summer and others in fall," per the newsletter.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation currently projects that multiple Missourians per day will die from COVID-19 well into July. Governor Mike Parson's phased reopening guidelines, the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, went into effect Monday and will be followed until at least May 31.