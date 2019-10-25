Stephens College basketball announced its conference game times for the upcoming season on Friday, a release stated.
The Stars begin their regular season against Central Christian College at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 with a trip to Moberly. Stephens will then host Cottey College at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Silverthrone Arena .
The Stars will face Principia College, an NCAA Division III school at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Elsah, Illinois. After a stretch of American Midwest Conference games, Stephens will host McMurray College, another NCAA Division III school, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in Silverthrone Arena.
During a four-game home stretch, Stephens will face Lincoln Christian at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 in Columbia. The Stars' final conference opponent will be Cottey College, again, in an away game at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 in Nevada, Missouri.
Stephens volleyball's Domescik-Rink named to All-Tournament Team
McKenzi Domescik-Rink of Stephens volleyball team was named to the 2019 Eutectics Volleyball Classic All-Tournament Team on Friday.
The 2019 Eutectics Volleyball Classic Tournament, hosted by St. Louis College of Pharmacy, took place earlier in the month from Oct. 18-19. Domescik-Rink averaged 3.2 kills and 4.1 digs per set. In total, Domescik-Rink had 42 kills and 53 digs after 13 sets. The Stephens Stars lost all of their four games in the 2019 Eutectics Volleyball Classic.
Stephens volleyball returns to action against Harris-Stowe State University at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Louis.