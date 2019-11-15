Columbia College men's soccer was heavily-represented in separate All-American Midwest Conference teams released Friday afternoon.
Six members of the squad were named first-team All-AMC, more than any other school. Goalkeeper Ryan Harrisskitt, who leads the NAIA with a 0.35 goals against average, was named the AMC Player of the Year to go along with an All-AMC nod for his stellar performances between the sticks.
Defender Carson Lindsey, a rock-solid fixture in a Cougars' back line that has a NAIA-leading 14 shutouts, won the AMC Freshman of the Year award in addition to a first-team All-AMC selection.
CC's four other first-team selections were Casey Bartlett-Scott (defender), Mako Makoanyane, Lesia Thetsane (midfielders) and Nick Brandt (forward).
To round out the Cougars' awards, coach John Klein also took home his sixth AMC Coach of the Year win for leading CC to an AMC regular-season title, an AMC tournament title and an unbeaten 20-0 start to the season.
Columbia volleyball honored with conference awards
Columbia College volleyball also had a heavy presence in the All-American Midwest Conference teams released Friday afternoon.
Senior Kiersten Anderson earned the highest honor of AMC Co-Player of the Year to go along with a first-team nomination, sharing the award for the first time in its history with Caterina Cigarini of Missouri Baptist. Anderson led the AMC in service aces, was third in attacking percentage and fourth in total kills.
Luisa Ferreira took home two individual awards to go along with a first-team nod, winning both the AMC Freshman of the Year and Setter of the Year in a stellar first season with CC. The Brazilian led the AMC in assists and is currently third in NAIA in assists per set.
Along with Anderson and Ferreira, Sidney Branson also took home a first-team nomination, the first of her career for the sophomore from Ozark. Ellie Rockers and Adianez Rivera followed right behind the trio of first-teamers by earning second-team nods, while Jacqueline Silva was named as an honorable mention.
Finally, the AMC Coach of the Year award was granted to CC coach Allison Jones-Olson. The first-year coach of the Cougars led Columbia to a 25-4 regular-season record and a 9-2 record in AMC play.