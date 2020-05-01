The annual Stephens athletics banquet has been canceled due to the school's closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With spring sports not being able to conclude their season, no winner for each of the four major awards - Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Ideal Athlete Award and Player of the Year - will be announced. Instead, each graduating student-athlete will be presented with a senior gift at a later date.
Applications open for fall elk hunt
For the first time ever, elk hunting permits will be made available in Missouri this fall.
The MDC announced they will issue five permits for hunting bull elk for the 2020 fall season. Four general permits will be for the public and one permit will be reserved for qualifying area landowners.
To apply for an elk permit, applicants must be Missouri residents at least 11 years of age by the first day of the hunt. The hunting will take place in the Ozarks in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.