The Big 12/SEC Challenge times and games have been announced for the men’s basketball 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Big 12/SEC Challenge will consist of 10 games played on Saturday, Jan. 25, as 10 Big 12 teams face off against 10 squads from the Southeastern Conference. Big 12 teams are 35-25 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after a 6-4 advantage in 2019.
ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will join hands to televise all the games with ESPN’s College GameDay originating from one of the sites. Missouri will play the first game against West Virginia at 11 a.m. CST Saturday Jan. 25 on ESPN.