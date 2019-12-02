Avian Thomas committed to play football at South Dakota State University on Monday, according to his Twitter account. The senior running back standout helped lead Booneville to a 7-4 record in 2019, including a playoff victory over Oak Grove.
Thomas amassed 1,846 yards and 26 touchdowns during the season, according to MaxPreps, easily leading the Pirates in both categories. Factoring in receiving yards and kickoff return yards, Thomas averaged over 200 all-purpose yards per game.
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are coming off of an 8-4 season in which two of their losses were one-touchdown defeats at the hands of Minnesota and North Dakota State.
WIN for Columbia Awards Luncheon
The Women Intersport Network for Columbia will have its annual awards luncheon on Feb. 18 and will feature ESPN's Holly Rowe as the featured speaker. Rowe will announce the winners of the seven award categories, which are: the Young Athlete of the Year, High School Sportswoman of the Year, Collegiate Sportswoman of the Year, Gladys Stankowski Sportswoman of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Inspiration awards.
Anyone can nominate individuals that reside, work, or compete in the Columbia or surrounding area for the awards before the Dec. 15 deadline at https://www.winforcolumbia.com/nominations.
MU Soccer player Sarah Luebbert recognized
Senior Sarah Luebbert was named to United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast second team, representing MU. Luebbert is the first Missouri soccer player to receive the honor since Melanie Dawson did so in 2016.
The award marks the third time in her collegiate career that Luebbert was recognized as an All-Region player. She was a member of the third team in 2016 and 2018.
Over the course of her college career, Luebbert was also named 2016 SEC Freshman of the Year, 2019 All-SEC first team and 2019 SEC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year.