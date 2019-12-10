The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics named its annual women's volleyball All-American teams Tuesday, and two Columbia College stars were honored with selection to the lists.
Outside hitter Kiersten Anderson was named a first-team All-American, one of fourteen players on the list. The senior from Springfield, Illinois, led the Cougars in three major statistical categories (kills, service aces and digs), being a do-it-all captain as CC finished 29-6 and a tiebreaker set away from qualifying for the NAIA National Tournament elimination rounds.
This is a repeat nomination for Anderson — in 2018, she was named a third-team All-American. Anderson will graduate from Columbia at the conclusion of the fall semester, though she will continue her athletic career as a beach volleyball-playing graduate transfer at the University of Tampa (Fla.).
Luisa Ferreira, the setter who passed many balls to Anderson for kills, was the other CC nominee. The freshman from Brazil was named a second-team All-American after a stellar opening year with the Cougars.
Ferreira finished the season No. 3 nationally in assists per set (11.6) as well as No. 8 in total assists (1391). She was also one of only two freshmen to be named either to the first or second teams.
MU's Deberg, Omazic named to AVCA All-Region team
Missouri volleyball's Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic were each named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Southeast All-Region team announced Tuesday.
Both juniors were instrumental in the Tigers' 22-8 season that ended in the NCAA Tournament second round with a loss to No. 5-seed Nebraska.
Deberg's season especially was spectacular, as the outside hitter's 524 kills and 4.72 kills per set weren't just team-highs but also the highest single-season marks in school history.
Meanwhile Omazic, playing as a middle blocker, set career-highs in kills (283), hitting percentage (.386) and aces (34), as she added on to her All-SEC award earned last month. Her final hitting percentage also ranks sixth all-time in a single season in school history.
“Kylie and Tyanna are both incredibly deserving of this honor and we’re very proud of their accomplishments on the court this season,” coach Joshua Taylor said in a release provided by the University. "Our success on the court this year was a true team effort and I believe additional Tigers were deserving of this recognition as well. We certainly have a great talent base heading into 2020 and already can’t wait to get back to work for next season."
Parker signs with Columbia men's basketball
Columbia College men's basketball inked a player for its 2020 recruiting class Tuesday with the signing of Carson Parker.
Parker, a 6-foot-8 forward from Montgomery City, currently plays for Montgomery County High School and averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game during his junior season with the Wildcats, per a release from Columbia.
Being a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball, Parker has been named to All-Conference teams in each. A stellar student with a 4.0 GPA that ranks tied for first in his senior class, Parker also is involved in multiple clubs at school.
"We are very pleased to add Carson to our basketball program," coach Tomas Brock said in the release. "Carson fits exactly what we look for at Columbia College. He has high character, is an excellent student and will add size and skill to our team. Carson comes from a winning high school program at Montgomery County where he is a successful three-sport athlete."