The Columbia College Cougars cross-country team got an overwhelming vote of confidence from American Midwest Conference coaches Tuesday, picking up 11 of 12 first-place votes in the conference's Preseason Coaches Poll.
Stephens College was picked to finish eighth in the 11 team conference. The team will have two of its top three runners from last season, when it posted its best finish in the AMC Championship meet in five seasons.
Missouri Track and Field adds 28 to 2019 recruitment class
Missouri's track and field program announced Tuesday that it's added another well-regarded bunch of athletes to the fold – including two nationally-renowned field athletes and a distance runner with a familial connection to one of the Tigers' all-time greats.
The Tigers' 28-athlete class includes athletes from nine states and two countries. It's highlighted by Devin Robinson and Skylar Ciccolini, two nationally-renowned throwers. Robinson, a Jefferson City product, was ranked No. 1 nationally and No. 7 in U.S. high school history in discuss, while Ciccolini was ranked No. 1 nationally and No. 2 in U.S. high school history in javelin.
Highlighting the distance runners in the class is Kelsey Schweizer, the younger sister of Missouri legend Karissa Schweizer. Like her older sister, Kelsey attended Dowling Catholic High School in Urbandale, Iowa and comes into Missouri as a former state finalist in the 800 meter race.