Columbia College volleyball's opponents in the pool play round of the NAIA National Tournament were revealed Sunday afternoon.
The No. 9-seeded Cougars were put in Pool F with Westmont (Calif.), Jamestown (N.D.) and Xavier (La.), for games which will be played from Dec. 3-5 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Each team in the pool will play the others once, with the top two best records in each group advancing to the 16-team single-elimination bracket beginning on Dec. 6.
No. 8 Jamestown is the highest-seeded team in the group. Along with the Cougars, Jamestown earned an automatic berth in the pool play round due to being one of the tournament's top 20 seeds. Westmont and Xavier needed to win play-in matches on Nov. 23 to advance.
CC kicks off its tourney run against Westmont on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. It will do battle with Xavier next on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., then close out pool play in a showdown with Jamestown on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.
The Cougars enter the tournament with a 27-5 record but with losses in two of their last three games, one to No. 1 Park (Mo.) on Nov. 5 in the regular season and another to No. 4 Missouri Baptist in the American Midwest Conference Tournament semifinals.
Columbia ranks No. 6 nationally in both hitting percentage (0.256) and service aces per set (2.3), and also ranks just outside the top 10 in assists per set, kills per set and total service aces.