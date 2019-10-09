Former Missouri football players in XFL draft pool
Seven former Missouri football players are currently enrolled in the XFL draft pool. There could be even more added by Friday’s
deadline.
Wide receiver L’Damian Washington, voted team captain his senior season in 2013 with 59 receptions and 692 yards, was one of the first Tigers revealed to be in the draft pool. Since leaving Missouri, Washington has spent time in the NFL, CFL and AAF.
Another former Tiger in the draft pool is 2011 graduate Jacquies Smith. The 6-foot-2, 260 pound defensive end had success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-17. Injuries have plagued his career since, ending his season on the injured reserve list twice. Smith also spent time in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Former defensive standouts in Marcell Frazier and Josh Augusta are also eligible to be drafted. As a junior, Frazier recorded 7.5 sacks and 33 tackles. He played for the Browns during the 2018 preseason. Augusta combined for 47 tackles and four sacks during his time with the Tigers. He spent a small time in the NFL, signing as a free agent with the Patriots and Chiefs.
Other former Missouri players in the XFL draft pool include linebackers Eric Beisel and Brandon Lee. Cornerback Aarion Penton also entered the draft pool after spending the 2017 preseason with the Los Angeles Rams.
The XFL Draft will take place on Oct. 15 and 16.
Michael Porter Jr. plays first NBA minutes in preseason
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. played his first NBA minutes on Tuesday during the team’s preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Porter Jr. played 17 minutes during the second half, scoring nine points on 4-7 shooting, and added three rebounds.
He last played organized basketball in 2018 when Missouri lost 67-54 to Florida State in the NCAA Tournament. The 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was held out for the entirety of last season in order to rehab a second back surgery.
— By Missourian Staff