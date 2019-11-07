One day after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Jaydin Eierman announced on Instagram Thursday that he will transfer to Iowa for the 2020-21 season, his final year of college eligibility. The former Tolton star is a three-time Mid-American Conference champion at 141 pounds.
Eierman is taking a redshirt year this season as he attempts to qualify for next summer's Olympics in Tokyo. Rather than return to Missouri next fall, he will finish out his college career in Iowa City, Iowa.
Missouri River 340 canceled after repeated delays
The Missouri River 340, a typical rite of summer in the Show-Me State, has been canceled for this year, according to the event's Facebook group. The 340-mile boat race which spans from Kansas City to St. Charles was originally scheduled for July 16-19, but was postponed multiple times due to high water levels.
The race had been set for Nov. 12-15 until Thursday, when organizer Scott Mansker announced the cancellation on Facebook. The race would have been the 14th annual edition of the event. According to the Facebook post, registered racers may join the race in 2020 or defer to a later year.
Missouri softball set to face Kansas, others in early-season invitational
When Missouri softball travels to the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in February, it will match up against a pair of former Big 12 rivals. The four-day tournament, slated for Feb. 13-16 in Clearwater, Florida, will see the Tigers play six games in total.
MU will open the tournament against Kansas at noon on Feb. 13. The Tigers beat the Jayhawks on two occasions last season—once in Tempe, Arizona, and once in Orlando, Florida.
Missouri will play Liberty and Oklahoma State on Feb. 14 and Virginia Tech and James Madison on Feb. 15 before closing out the weekend against Minnesota on Feb. 16.
The Tigers have yet to announce their complete 2020 schedule.
Connor Flynn named MAC West Division Wrestler of the Week
Missouri wrestler Connor Flynn earned the MAC's West Division Wrestler of the Week Award, the team announced Wednesday. It is the first MAC honor in the redshirt senior's career.
Wrestling at 174 pounds, Flynn won his dual bout at Virginia Tech on Saturday before winning the Southeast Open Championship Sunday in Roanoke, Virginia. Three of his five wins on the weekend were bonus-point wins.