Missouri baseball alum Tanner Houck was selected to the U.S. Men's National Team roster Thursday for next month's Premier12, per a release from MU Athletics.
Currently pitching in the Boston Red Sox organization, Houck will compete in the event hosted by the World Baseball Softball Confederation. Group stage play is scheduled from Nov. 2-4 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The top two teams from U.S.'s group including Dominican Republic, Mexico and Netherlands will move onto the Super Round in Tokyo from Nov. 11-16.
This will be Houck's third appearance on a USA Baseball roster after competing for the Collegiate National Team in 2015 and 2016.
Houck, from Collinsville, Ill., played for the Tigers from 2015-17, earning an All-SEC Freshman nod in 2015 before being drafted by the Red Sox with the 24th overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. He is currently assigned to Boston's Triple-A minor league affiliate, the Pawtucket Red Sox.
Department of Conservation to host fly fishing workshop
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a fly fishing workshop next month free and open to the public at Cosmo Park in Columbia.
Per a release from the MDC, the clinic from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 9 will teach the fundamentals of fly fishing to children 12 and above, with those 16 or older required to own a valid fishing license to participate. Along with the history of the sport itself, information shared will include specialized tackle and how to cast.
"This is a great way to try something new with the family," Ashley Edwards, an angler education assistant with the MDC, said in the release. "If you like fishing but have been looking for more of a challenge, come on out and see just what fly fishing is all about. This is a beginner course, so no experience is needed, and this is definitely a great way to get together and have lots of fun."
All equipment during the clinic will be provided, according to the release, though participants are encouraged to bring their own if they would like.