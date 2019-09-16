Fulton-area wrestling coach Mike Eierman was announced Monday as a finalist for the 2019 Hometown Heroes Program Presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans. The program, which is sponsored by Quicken Loans and FloSports, a sports streaming platform, awards $25,000 each year to a coach who impacts the lives and communities of high school athletes.
Eierman, who operates Eierman Elite Wrestling, has coached and mentored young Mid-Missouri wrestlers for years, including a number who have gone on to achieve stardom in the sport. Former MU wrestler and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J'Den Cox grew up wrestling with Eierman, as did current Tiger Jaydin Eierman.
Jaydin, Mike's stepson, changed his last name upon entering college in recognition of Mike's impact on his life as a father figure.
Public voting for the award is available on FloSports' website for the next two weeks. The other Hometown Heroes finalists include a track and field coach in Newark, New Jersey, a marching band leader in Horn Lake, Mississippi, a football coach in Montague, Massachusetts, and a gymnastics coach in Panama City, Florida.
MU baseball and softball to face off for charity in October
The Missouri baseball and softball programs have played against each other each of the past two years in an annual game to drive donations to Tiger Pantry, a Mid-Missouri food bank. The teams announced Monday that they will renew the matchup Oct. 4 at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
"I've truly enjoyed this event the past two years," baseball coach Steve Bieser said in a release. "The atmosphere has been incredible as well as the competition between the two teams, but the most important aspect is that our two programs are joining together to support our local food bank and help those in need."
According to the release, over 1,000 pounds of food were donated at the first two games of the annual series. The softball team won the inaugural matchup in 2017, while the baseball team took the 2018 event.
Three Columbia College athletes earn weekly conference honors
Women's volleyball player Luisa Ferreira and men's soccer players Ryan Harrisskitt and Mako Makoanyane were each recognized by the American Midwest Conference on Monday for their performances over the past week.
Ferreira, a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was named the AMC Volleyball Setter of the Week. She averaged 10.8 assists per game as Columbia College went 4-0 last week.
Harrisskitt, a goalkeeper, kept one clean sheet in the Cougars' two wins last week. He received the AMC Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week award for the fourth time in his career. Makoanyne, a midfielder from Lesotho, scored two goals en route to his first career AMC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week award.