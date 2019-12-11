A day after Missouri named Eliah Drinkwitz its next football coach, the Tigers lost a 2020 recruit.
Cooper Davis, a Rivals 3-star defensive end, announced Wednesday he flipped his commitment to Illinois.
The de-commitment comes after Missouri fired Barry Odom on Nov. 30.
Pedaler's Jamboree destination shifted from Boonville to Jefferson City
The 2020 edition of the Pedaler's Jamboree will take a different route than in years past.
Organizers announced Wednesday that the cycling and music festival event, set for May 23-24, will take place between Columbia and Jefferson City rather than its traditional route from Columbia to Boonville.
Due to flood damage from the summer that continues to affect Katy Trail State Park along the original route, it was determined that a new cycling destination would be needed. The new bike route will also introduce new music and camping venues for the event.
Music stops along the route will include McBaine, Cooper’s Landing, Hartsburg and North Jefferson Park. The Missouri State Penitentiary will serve as the event's camping site and main music stage.
Pedaler's Jamboree organizers said information about the music lineup will be available in early 2020. More details are available on the event website.
Aijha Blackwell named SEC Freshman of the Week
Aijha Blackwell earned the first SEC weekly honor of her young career Tuesday when she was announced Tuesday as the conference's women's basketball Freshman of the Week.
In games against Saint Louis and Kansas City, Blackwell averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Her 17-point output against the Billikens led Missouri in an 83-58 win.
Blackwell, a five-star recruit from the St. Louis area, had an inconsistent start to her freshman season but has now scored double figures in three straight games and was included in the starting lineup in both of last week's contests.
The Tigers, who have struggled to a 3-7 start, will visit No. 20 Missouri State on Sunday.
Missouri gymnastics ranked 16th in national preseason poll
After ending the 2019 season ranked No. 17 in the country, Missouri gymnastics has moved up one spot heading into the 2020 campaign.
In the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association's preseason poll, which was announced Wednesday, the Tigers slotted in at 16th, their highest preseason ranking since 2011. The traditionally tough SEC placed all eight of its teams in the top 20, with only No. 19 Arkansas coming in lower than Missouri.
The Tigers will face 11 different teams from the top 25 in the upcoming regular season, including two matchups against No. 2 Louisiana State. The season opens Jan. 4 at home against Illinois and Southeast Missouri State.
Columbia College soccer teams collect postseason honors
Six Columbia College men's soccer players and two women's players were included in the NAIA's All-American teams, the Cougars announced Wednesday. Both teams also finished ranked in their respective national postseason coaches' polls.
On the men's side, Casey Bartlett-Scott made the All-America first team, Ryan Harrisskitt was included in the second team and Nick Brandt, Mako Makoanyane, Lesia Thetsane and Carson Lindsey were honorable mentions. The team was ranked No. 3 in the country after finishing the season 23-1 with a loss in the national semifinals.
For the women, Kelsey Mirts and Molly Klein each made the All-America honorable mention list. The Cougars ended the year with a 19-4 record and the No. 25 national ranking.