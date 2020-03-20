Missouri tennis signed Valentina Vasquez of Santiago, Chile, on Friday, head coach Colt Gaston announced via a news release. Vasquez will be eligible for four years once she joins the program in the fall of 2020.
Vasquez holds the distinction of being the No. 1-ranked player in Chile at the U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 levels. She also has a career-high ranking of No. 240 in the International Tennis Federation's junior rankings. Vasquez has represented Chile six times nationally.
“We are very excited about the addition of Valentina to our program,” Gaston said in a news release. “She is a great competitor and has some high expectations for herself at the collegiate level, which I love to see. I have been impressed with her desire to reach the next level and we are very much looking forward to getting started with her in the fall."