The NAIA announced measures for return to play for fall sports Thursday, including start dates, maximum contests allowed per sport and a threshold system that will determine returning to play.
All fall sports will be able to return to practice Aug. 15, with all sports except for football allowed to return to play on Sept. 5. Football will be allowed to return to play on Sept. 12, as to provide four weeks of practice prior to competition.
Five sports will see a reduction in the maximum amount of contests allowed. Women's volleyball is allowed 22 maximum contests, down from 28; men's and women's soccer are allowed 14 games, down from 18; football is allowed nine games, down from 11; and cross country is allowed seven meets, down from eight.
Lastly, the NAIA will implement a threshold system as a guideline for determining return to play. The ultimate goal for this threshold system is for half of the participating institutions in a sport to receive permission from local authorities to being their seasons. For example, NAIA football would need half of its 95 participating institutions to receive permission from local authorities to start their season before teams would begin play.
"The rationale for this decision is that a significant number of institutions need to participate to offer student-athletes a significant competitive and championship-caliber experience," the NAIA release said. "Additionally, the fewer the number of participating programs, the higher the likelihood for scheduling challenges leading to increased travel costs and missed class time."