Missouri junior Kylie Deberg was named Southeastern Conference Overall and Offensive Player of the Week, while redshirt sophomore Andrea Fuentes earned the conference's Setter of the Week Honors, the SEC announced Monday.
During the Tigers' perfect three-match run through the Dayton Invitational, Deberg notched 59 kills on a .510 hitting percentage. In Missouri's sweep of No. 14 Michigan on Friday, Deberg recorded 15 kills on a .632 hitting percentage.
Fuentes set a season-high with 55 assists during the Tigers' 3-1 defeat of Northern Illinois on Saturday, reaching 50 for the fourth time in her career.
Missouri returns to the court with two matches Friday, as part of the Mizzou Invitational. The Tigers take on Austin Peay at 11 a.m., then Northern Iowa at 7 p.m, both at Hearnes Center.
Missouri men's and women's basketball programs to host free youth clinic
The Missouri men's and women's basketball programs will host youth clinics for boys and girls Saturday at Douglass Park, MU Athletics announced Monday.
Boys in kindergarten to 6th grade, and girls in kindergarten to 8th grade are eligible to participate in the clinic, which will feature drills, a Q&A with members of the Tigers, prize giveaways, contests and an autograph signing.
The clinic is free to participate in, with walk-up registration running from 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
Jefferson City to host Special Olympics Missouri State Outdoor Games
The Special Olympics Missouri State Outdoor Games will take place Sep. 27-29 at venues throughout Jefferson City, Special Olympics Missouri announced Monday.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sep. 27 at Binder Sports Complex. The Outdoor Games will feature competitions in bocce, golf, tennis, softball and flag football, as well as a disc golf demonstration.
All events are free to attend and open to the public.
Stephens soccer's Castelli named AMC Offensive Player of the Week
Stephens College freshman Anya Castelli was named American Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
In the Stars' three games last week, Castelli notched seven goals and three assists, highlighted by her five-goal, two-assist performance in Stephens' 7-0 victory at Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday.
Castelli ranks in the top 10 in NAIA in points (21), goals (9) and shots per game (8).
The Stars return to the pitch against Freed-Hardeman, with kickoff set for noon Saturday in Henderson, Tennessee.