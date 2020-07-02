Show-Me State Games to begin July 17
The Show-Me State Games will go on this summer, with opening ceremonies beginning July 17.
The games will last two weekends, July 17-19 and 24-26, and feature most of the usual events.
The first weekend will include baseball age groups 9 and under, 10 and under, 13 and under and 18 and over. Softball will also be played that weekend. All baseball and softball registration must be completed by July 7. Volleyball registration will also be due by July 7.
Golfers will compete July 17-19 at A.L Gustin Golf course in Columbia. Registration must be complete by July 8. Shooting events will also be that weekend. Muzzle shooting registration is due by July 14 while registration for other shooting events is due on July 13.
Cycling events will be on July 18-19 and registration must be completed by July 14.
Events that will be held off until 2021 include swimming, wrestling, martial arts, track and field, powerlifting, handball, rugby, judo, ice hockey, gymnastics, football and fencing.
L.A. Nickel driving range to re-open Friday
Renovations for the driving range at L.A. Nickel golf course are complete and will be ready for golfers for its reopening Friday.
Renovations included a new driving range tee box and a new cart path for access to the range and to hole number 15 on the course. The hitting area at the driving range will be 26,000 square feet after being 6,500 square feet prior to renovation.
The range will be open during normal golf course hours.
Missouri finishes third at Junior Girls Four State Championship
Missouri finished in third place behind Kansas and Nebraska in the Junior Girls Four State Championship after the last round of match play Thursday.
Kansas won with eight points while Nebraska finished second with six. Missouri tied Iowa with five points.
— Missourian Staff