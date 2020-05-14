The Special Olympics Missouri Torch Run will still be held this year — virtually.
The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raises awareness and funds for Special Olympics Missouri, was canceled due to the coronavirus. However, anyone can participate this year in a virtual event by running or walking 3.5 miles.
Those who wish to participate are asked to pay $10, and $35 includes a t-shirt. The official run will take place at 10 a.m. June 6. More details can be found at Special Olympics Missouri's website.
Whitt selected to SEC medical task force
The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday a new task force of medical professionals to help schools prepare for the return of athletics. Each of the 14 member schools has one representative on the task force, and representing Missouri is Dr. Steven Whitt, Associate Professor of Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at the School of Medicine.
Responsibilities of the task force include creating safe protocols for athletes return to on-campus and in-person activities and practices as well as "identifying opportunities for a return to competition" per a release from the SEC. In-person activities have been canceled by the SEC through the end of May.
"As the Southeastern Conference Office continues to closely monitor and learn about COVID-19 and associated public health information, this task force of medical professionals has begun to provide the guidance necessary to make decisions related to the return to athletics activities for SEC student-athletes and to assist in our collaboration with colleague conferences in determining a safe return to athletics competition," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. "The expertise of these medical professionals is playing an important role in our continuing focus on the health and well-being of SEC student-athletes."