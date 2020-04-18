Stephens' student athletes earned 42 awards at the annual Stephens Honors Convocation. The ceremony was pre-recorded and aired Friday.
Those awarded include:
- Emma Kelly, softball, Distinguished Education Major and Mortar Board designation 2020-21 school year
- Kayley Lawson, volleyball, Monica A. Hand First-Year Composition Essay Price and Freshman Scholarship Award
- Sara Flaum, soccer, for the Shirley Drew Hardwicke Equestrian Award
- McKenzi Domescik-Rink, Sarah Dudley and Sydney Harrison, volleyball, Lena Hinck, competitive dance, and Imoni Prince, esports, national biological honor society Beta Beta Beta
- Miranda Cooper, cross country, international English honor society Alpha Epsilon Eta Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta
- Imoni Prince and Dakota Downs, esports, and Marley Lefler, cheerleading, international honor society Phi Theta Kappa
- Gillian Sanchez, competitive dance, Sophomore Scholarship Award
- Alaysia Taylor, competitive dance, Sunflower Award
- Kelly, Lawson, Domescik-Rink, Dudley, Sanchez, Taylor, MacKenzie Christensen, Devin Dowell, Cassidy Filipiak, Lexie Henry-Allen, Maci Marshall, Destiny York and Ruth Zapico Mancebo were named to the Fall 2019 High Honors Deans' List, in which students earned a grade point average of 3.8 or above
- Harrison, Downs, Chelsea Deters, Kiana Ellison, Sydney Fischer, Lyndsey Hood, Ida Pieschl, Megan Reese, Gracelyn Scott, Sophie Taube, Shelby Wessing, and Jamie Wittmer were named to the Fall 2019 Honors Deans' List, in which students had a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79.
This year's 42 awards were 11 more than what the Stars athletes had earned in the previous year.