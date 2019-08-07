Stephens cross country moving to new home course
Stephens College’s cross country team will be calling a different course home next season, as the Stars are moving to the Gans Creek Recreation Area cross country course, the school announced Wednesday.
“The best cross country course in the country,” is how first-year head coach Aaron Nichols described the course, which is located on the 320-acre Gans Creek Recreation Area in South Columbia and is scheduled to open Sept. 1.
The $3.11 million facility includes a 500-meter starting chute, 2k and 3k loops, and 30-foot-wide irrigated turf, among other amenities. The course will be complete just in time to show it’s ready to accommodate big races when Stephens hosts the AMC championships in 2020.
MU softball releases field for Leadoff Classic
The Missouri softball team released its slate of opponents for February’s NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Wednesday. The 19th iteration of the season-opening tournament will take place Feb. 7-9 at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.
On Day 1, the Tigers take on Notre Dame at 12 p.m. before facing South Alabama at 5 p.m. Day 2 features games against Baylor (10 a.m.) and Minnesota (12:30 p.m.), and Missouri closes the tournament on Day 3 with a matchup against Louisville at 10 a.m.
—Missourian staff