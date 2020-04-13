Stephens hires new esports coach
Adrienne McIntire has been named the fourth esports head coach in Stephens history.
McIntire was hired afterStephens executed a national search to replace Alyssa Tinker, who resigned in December 2019. The Stephens esports program was established in 2017 as the first varsity Overwatch team at any women’s college.
McIntire gained experience as head coach of University of Massachusetts Legion B club last season. She was also an assistant coach last season for club leagues Plus Mafia and the El Paso Honey Badgers, as well as an assistant at Kent State.
Rock Bridge’s Ungles commits to CC
Columbia College men’s basketball picked up a second commit in as many weeks Monday.
Rock Bridge’s Jacob Ungles will join Bruins teammate Brant Bowers on Tomas Brock’s squad, as Ungles announced his decision via Twitter.
Ungles is a 6-foot-7 forward that was a part of Rock Bridge’s playiff run this past season, where the Bruins were defeated in the quarterfinals by Kickapoo. The forward played a key part in a double overtime win to advance to the state quarterfinals, making his presence known on the boards and picking up nine points.
Ungles’ height could give him extended minutes as a freshman, as two of the Cougars tallest players, Adam Mennemeyer and Thibault Benabid, finished their careers this season.
— Missourian staff