Twenty-eight Stars student-athletes were named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list, Stephens College announced Sunday.
Those 28 athletes competed in six NAIA sanctioned sports, including cross country, competitive dance, volleyball, soccer, basketball and softball. Of those named to the dean's list, 19 were high honors, which is achieved with a 3.8 GPA or higher. Honors students, of which there were named, earned a 3.6 to 3.79 GPA.
The 28 Stars to earn honors were six more than the fall 2019 semester.
St. Louis Cardinals hosting annual blood drive Tuesday
The St. Louis Cardinals, in partnership with Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group and the American Red Cross, are hosting their ninth annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive on Tuesday.
Donors have the option of a new location this year, at the Firley YMCA. Those who donate will receive a St. Louis Cardinals t-shirt with a special design. All donations will also be tested for COVID-19, and donors can receive results in 6-10 days.
"The St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at a critical time of year, but this year has presented new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," a press release from the Red Cross said. "Those who have a desire to help others can step up to the plate and help save lives by participating in this year’s event."